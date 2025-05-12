City hacks: Where can I spot wildlife in the city and skip the cottage country drive

Think driving to Algonquin Park or Muskoka is the only way to get a wildlife fix? Think again. From the waterfront to the ravines, the city is filled with unexpected and incredible wildlife—some of it rare, some of it a bit weird, and all of it thriving in the unlikeliest places. Here’s a look at a few wild residents proving you don’t need to leave the city to experience nature up close.

River Otter

Once believed to be extinct in Toronto, river otters have made an impressive comeback. These sleek, playful mammals have been spotted in the marshes of Tommy Thompson Park, where the city’s investment in wetland restoration is clearly paying off. Their return is more than just charming—it’s a sign that the aquatic ecosystems of Toronto are becoming cleaner and healthier, supporting species that haven’t been seen in decades. They’ve also been spotted in High Park around Grenadier Pond.

Bald Eagles

In a thrilling development for birdwatchers, Toronto welcomed its first known bald eagle nest last spring, producing two healthy eaglets. Once nearly wiped out due to pesticides and habitat loss, bald eagles are trying to reestablish themselves across Ontario. Their appearance in the city last year is a testament to ongoing conservation success stories—and they join a growing list of spectacular urban birds, including peregrine falcons that nest on high-rises and red-tailed hawks circling the downtown core. Looking to spot some rare birds of prey in the city, check out the bluffs, Toronto Islands, Rouge Park, Tommy Thompson Park and the Don Valley.

The eagle has landed. Nesting for the first known time in the city of Toronto. It’s a very hopeful sign for the future. https://t.co/QJBRZhCJH3 — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) March 7, 2024

The Don Blob

Not all wildlife is photogenic. Case in point: the “Don Blob,” a colony of gelatinous bryozoans discovered near the mouth of the newly naturalized Don River. These bizarre, ancient invertebrates are bioindicators of improving water quality, quietly filtering and cleaning the water. Their presence signals that Toronto’s ambitious river revitalization projects are having a real ecological impact—one squishy blob at a time.

Beaver

Toronto’s most industrious new urbanites, beavers have been seen in surprising spots—from Evergreen Brick Works to the shores of Grenadier Pond in High Park. In one unforgettable moment, a beaver even wandered into a TTC subway station, charming commuters and baffling transit staff. As wetland spaces are reintroduced across the city, beavers are returning to build dams and lodges in areas that once excluded them. Their ability to reshape landscapes and improve biodiversity makes them unlikely but important allies in urban ecological resilience.

This. At the Grenview entrance of Royal York subway station. @breakfasttv pic.twitter.com/6Wivw2PNRF — Jenn Abbott (@jennabbott65) March 25, 2021

Coyote

Coyotes have become a permanent presence throughout Toronto, adapting with remarkable ease to the urban environment. Once rare, they’re now regularly seen in ravines, parks, and most recently in Liberty Village—likely displaced from former habitat by the Ontario government’s recent deforestation of Ontario Place. While their presence can spark concern, coyotes play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance by controlling rodent populations. Coexisting with them is part of Toronto’s evolving relationship with urban wildlife.