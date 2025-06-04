City Hacks: How to hit the Toronto Islands while avoiding those awful ferry lineups.

The classic way to reach the Toronto Islands is by ferry — but we all know how that can go on a summer weekend! Crowds pile up at the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal, and the wait time can stretch well beyond what’s comfortable on a hot, humid afternoon. If you’re looking for a more scenic, flexible, or just plain faster way to get to the islands, skip the chaos and consider one of these lesser-known but increasingly popular alternatives.

Water Taxis

Fast, frequent, and refreshingly uncrowded, water taxis operate out of convenient locations like Queen’s Quay and Harbourfront. They can drop you at various island docks, including Ward’s Island, Hanlan’s Point, and Centre Island. It’s a breezy ride that gets you across the harbour in minutes — perfect if you’re running late or just want to make the most of your day. Best part: once you’re on the island, you can still return via ferry for free, or hop a taxi back the same way. Try Toronto Harbour Water Taxi or one of several other licensed operators for a smooth start to your island adventure.

Canoe or Kayak

For the more outdoorsy among us, paddling to the islands is not only a peaceful and active alternative — it’s also a beautiful way to see the city skyline fade behind you as you glide across the inner harbour. Rentals are available along the central waterfront, including Harbourfront Canoe & Kayak, which offers hourly and day-long rentals. Conditions can vary, so be sure to check wind and wave forecasts before heading out. It’s a memorable way to turn your commute into an experience.

Standup Paddleboard (SUP)

Feeling adventurous? Try a standup paddleboard for a unique trip across the Eastern Gap to Ward’s Island. This route is especially appealing for experienced paddlers looking for a challenge and a workout. Cherry Beach is a great launch point, with calm waters most mornings and beautiful sunrise views. The crossing isn’t for the unbalanced, but it’s one of the most rewarding ways to arrive — just don’t forget your leash and PFD! A two-hour rental at Paddle Pirates runs $60.

Private Boat or Sailboat

If you’re lucky enough to own a boat — or have a generous friend who does — cruising across the harbour to the islands is a breeze. Dock at one of the marinas or the public slips on Centre Island, or drop anchor offshore and enjoy the afternoon from your floating basecamp. Bring a picnic, a good book, or your swim gear and make a day of it. Just be sure to check docking regulations and availability, especially on busy weekends. You can also charter a boat, or rent one at a place such as the Toronto Harbour Nautical Centre starting at $119 an hour or a monthly boat subscription service such as Skipperi.