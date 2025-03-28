City Hacks: Everything you need to know About public toilets in Toronto

Spring is here, the grass has riz, but do you know where a public washroom is? Whether you’re out for a long walk, running errands, or just caught off guard by nature’s call, here’s how savvy locals track down a toilet in the city.

This washroom locator app was developed by Crohn’s and Colitis Canada to help those with urgent needs find available public toilets. Businesses and organizations that have agreed to allow public access are listed on the app, making it a lifesaver in a pinch.

The Toronto Public Space Committee has been a strong advocate for better public washroom access. Their GottaGoTo initiative includes a searchable Google Maps–based washroom locator, making it easier to find relief in a hurry.

The group is also launching a public toilet design competition—cleverly named TOtheLoo—to improve facilities around the city.

“Despite the necessity of public washrooms, Toronto has a severe shortage, leaving many residents—particularly unhoused individuals, gig workers, families, and people with disabilities—without access to this fundamental urban infrastructure,” the competition notes state. “This competition seeks bold ideas that integrate spatial justice, accessibility, sustainability, and cultural inclusion into the design of a multi-user washroom hub and single-user washroom, adaptable to different locations throughout the city.”

Hotel Lobbies

Fresh from a downtown commute at Union Station and need a quick restroom break? A little birdie told us that the lobby bathroom at the Fairmont Royal York is one of the finest in town—clean, spacious, and, most importantly, accessible. Good luck!

Public Libraries

Need a guaranteed clean and free restroom? Toronto Public Library branches offer washroom access, and many downtown locations—like Toronto Reference Library (Yonge & Bloor) and City Hall Branch (Nathan Phillips Square)—are conveniently located near transit hubs.