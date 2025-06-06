Two of Toronto’s most popular bands are doing a free ‘show’ in Trinity Bellwoods

Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods Park will come alive with song, dance—and even a few dogs—on June 10, as two of the city’s most enjoyable musical acts are teaming up for a surprise outdoor performance. The mass choir/singing phenomenon Choir! Choir! Choir! and Toronto’s reigning kings and queens of the cover band scene, Dwayne Gretzky, will be performing a high-energy, open-air sing-along that promises to be anything but ordinary.

Choir! Choir! Choir!—helmed by Daveed Goldman and Nobu Adilman—has made a name worldwide for their inclusive, no-audition-required events that blur the lines between crowd and choir and performer. From Carnegie Hall to community centres, their spontaneous arrangements and infectious energy have been praised by everyone from Patti Smith to David Byrne.

Joining them is Dwayne Gretzky, a 10-piece band whose nostalgic, genre-spanning covers have become the soundtrack to countless Toronto summer nights.

Adding an extra dash of fun to the evening is a special dance appearance by The SuperDogs.

The impromptu concert is being billed as a “pop-up activation,” where attendees will be taught a song and invited to sing along in classic Choir! Choir! Choir! fashion—no experience necessary. There will also be giveaways, including merchandise and tickets to an August 7 performance at Budweiser Stage, where the two acts will once again share the spotlight.