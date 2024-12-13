Chicago chefs shake up Toronto with bold new restaurant featuring $85 cocktails

The hospitality group behind local spots like Pidapipo Gelato and Sweets, Sky Club Lounge and Flechazo Speakeasy Bar has just unveiled their latest venture: The Lost Land. Opened in November, this Toronto restaurant offers a full sensory experience with stunning views of Lake Ontario and Dundas Square, plus a tranquil sky garden, it’s a refreshing urban retreat.

Chefs Larry Feldmeier and Cesar Karanapakorn, both hailing from Chicago, create dishes that seamlessly blend global flavours with innovative technique. The menu features indulgent starters like grilled baby gem caesar salad, foie gras toast adorned with sea buckthorn and shiitake and yellowfin tuna crudo topped with white pearl onion and cilantro oil.

Before opening The Lost Land, Feldmeier sharpened his skills at Chicago’s Michelin Two-Star Oriole, while Karanapakorn brought his Mexican and Thai roots to life after a stint at Toronto’s Judaline. Together, they’re redefining Toronto’s culinary landscape with a bold and adventurous menu that invites diners to explore new flavours.

At The Lost Land, pasta isn’t just a side note; it’s a star. The pesto gnocchi, rich and creamy is a classic, while the seafood fumet bucatini delivers a punch of flavour with shrimp and caviar in a fish sauce that hits all the right notes.

“A perfectly crafted plate of freshly made pasta is a symphony of textures and flavours. Each strand, tender yet al dente, offers a satisfying bite, embracing the ideal balance between softness and resilience,” the chefs say on Instagram. “The pasta dough carries a delicate aroma that harmonizes effortlessly with its sauce—be it the rich silkiness of a butter-infused seafood and tomato brodo the very essence of culinary artistry.”

To wrap up your meal, the desserts at The Lost Land don’t hold back. The maple custard comes studded with roasted pistachios and berries, while the olive oil cake is an unexpected treat topped with whipped mascarpone, candied orange, pink peppercorn and a crisp caramel finish.

At The Lost Land, the drink menu is just as compelling as the food. Bartender John Yohan Ko, who has a pedigree from top Toronto spots like George, crafts cocktails that double as art. The Grand Meridian, with butterfly pea tea-infused gin, is a feast for the eyes and palate. For the adventurous, the Sixth Sense cocktail, priced at $85, promises a memorable experience worth every penny.

The Lost Land is located at 146 Yonge St.