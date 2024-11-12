Chef Anthony Rose takes a bite of Toronto’s best ribs and picks the top spot

Barbecue season might be over, but Toronto’s Steak Pit is back, and so are its legendary ribs. We had to know — do they still deliver? So, we called in chef Anthony Rose to put these bad boys up against the city’s top contenders.

WINNER: BEACH HILL SMOKEHOUSE

“Nicely cooked with great flavour, these ribs look pretty and have simple spices. The sauce is great, the best I’ve had so far, and I’m not a huge fan of sauce.” 172 Main St., side ribs, $14.50/1/2 lb

RUNNER-UP: SMOQUE N’ BONES

“This is cooked just right. It reminds me of my childhood, and the flavour is great, especially with the glaze from the sauce on the grill.” 869 Queen St W., baby back ribs, $60/full rack

BENNY’S BARBECUE

“The meat falls off the bone a bit too easily, so it’s slightly overcooked, but it has a nice smoky flavour, and the sauce is sweet and delicious.” 2409 Yonge St., St. Louis–style side ribs, $22/lb

SMOKESHOW BBQ AND BREW

“Nice and meaty, they pull apart easily, and I like the nice crust. It’s not overly sweet — just a solid finish.” 744 Mount Pleasant Rd., side ribs $22/1/2 lb

STEAK PIT

“This is on the lean side and cooked well, but it lacks a lot of flavour. I appreciate that it’s finished on the grill, and the sauce is interesting — like a tomato jam.” 1988 Avenue Rd., North York, baby back ribs $25/half rack

HOLY SMOKE

“The ribs have a nice colour and great seasoning, but the skin on the bottom hinders the flavour and smoke.” 8123 Yonge St., Thornhill, baby back ribs $23/half rack

CHERRY STREET BAR-B-QUE

“It’s a good rib — really meaty with great flavour and well-seasoned. The sauce isn’t overpowering, which I like.” 275 Cherry St., baby back ribs $28/half rack