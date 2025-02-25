Check out these 6 amazing winter festivals before the season ends

There are only a few more weeks before spring, but there are tons of unforgettable winter festivals worth braving the chilly weather for! Here are some of the top winter festivals in and near Toronto to check out before the season ends.

Delight in the magic of winter at The Royal Botanical Gardens Rock Garden in Hamilton. With live performances from emerging musicians and award-winning artists amidst a gorgeous scenery bathed in glowing lights and roaring firepits, it’s the most charming natural winterscape setting for a night out! Explore the garden pathways or cozy up with your partner indoors while you enjoy live music in an elegant jazz lounge experience, sip on classic cocktails, and dine on delicious cuisine. Runs until March 22, 2025, from 5:30 to 10 pm, with last admission at 9 pm. Tickets: $20 + HST & service fee. 1185 York Blvd, Hamilton, ON. About a 50-minute drive from Toronto.

Jazz festivals aren’t only meant for the summer season. Enjoy a night of jazz and fine dining as you experience some of the best live jazz performances in Markham! You’ll dine on a gourmet dinner prepared by some of Markham’s top chefs, followed by an intimate performance featuring Canada’s finest indie talent, like Nicole Zuraitis (Feb 26-28) and Jay Douglas All-Star Band (March 4-8). Whether you’re a jazz aficionado or just looking for a fun night out, check out this winter festival before the season ends. Held at various venues. Every Jazzlicious location has free or paid parking available. Tickets: $35 + HST & gratuity per guest. About a 30-minute drive from Toronto.

This is the perfect winter festival to attend to support emerging and under-recognized artists across diverse genres, everything from Afro-punk rage to bedroom rap! Concerts are intimate and affordable and uplift the Toronto music community. Runs from Feb 27- March 1. Doors open at 7 pm. Tickets: $25 single/$55 weekend passes. St. Anne’s Parish Hall, 651 Dufferin St.

Toronto beaches aren’t typically visited in the colder seasons, so the Winter Stations international design competition will give you the perfect excuse to drop by! Now in its 11th year, participants from around the globe are tasked with designing temporary winter art installations that incorporate lifeguard towers spaced strategically across Kew and Woodbine beaches (leading to some serious bragging rights). This is a must-see winter tradition before the season ends! Held at Woodbine Beach and runs until March 30.

If you’ve already checked out all the Toronto restaurants participating in Winterlicious, then head over to Kingston for this culinary winter food festival! Enjoy a variety of prix fixe options, travel packages, and culinary events at more than 40 of Kingston’s best restaurants. For $60, check out Academy Food + Drink for delicious smoked trout with fennel salad, complemented with chocolate mousse for dessert. For a more wallet-friendly option (under $25), visit Cravin’ for a fried egg sandwich with cheese, pesto aioli, and mixed greens on focaccia. Grab a partner and enjoy a four-course prix fixe menu by Chef Rebecca Foss at Olivea Restaurant (Feb 26 – March 2) and a screening at the Kingston Canadian Film Festival. Runs at various venues across Kingston until March 31. About a 2.5 drive from Toronto.

The heart of Muskoka transforms into a frosty playground for families seeking winter magic on ice! SnowFest is held at River Mill Park in Huntsville, about a 2.5-hour drive from Toronto, and boasts a shimmering ice rink that shines under twinkling lights. On Fridays, kids rule the rink from 6-9 pm as it turns into a pseudo-dance floor for blades. On Saturdays, from 6-9 pm, glide across the ice as larger-than-life winter classic movies play on a giant screen! On Sundays, kids can indulge in delectable sundaes, while adults can sip on crafted Caesars — it’s the perfect way to wind down the weekend. Runs until March 2. River Mill Park is just off Main St at 10 King St.