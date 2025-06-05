Charlotte Day Wilson’s new sandwich shop serves mortadella with a side of vinyl

Charlotte Day Wilson and her crew have built more than just a deli; they’ve created a new kind of hangout spot in Toronto, one sandwich (and one record) at a time with the opening of Tutto Panino.

The first thing you’ll notice when you walk into Tutto Panino isn’t the scent of simmering brisket or the housemade tiramisu — it’s the laughter. There’s something communal and warm in the air, something distinctly unpretentious. The lights are soft, the record player’s spinning, and someone behind the counter is probably cracking a joke while expertly stacking mortadella.

Tutto Panino, Toronto’s hottest new Italian sandwich shop opened this past weekend on May 31 by singer songwriter Charlotte Day Wilson and a trio of longtime friends — chef Kaitlyn Lasagna, skater and trainer Paul Liliani, and hospitality expert Andi La Rocca. The passion project is a reflection of the kind of spaces that ground us. A third place. Somewhere between work and home, built for hanging out, bumping into a neighbour, or just sitting in good company with great food.

For Wilson, the concept came from years on the road, chasing comfort in unfamiliar places.

“Because I travel so much for work,” Wilson says, “the things that I always gravitate towards in terms of getting to know a city is just finding one or two spots that feel really welcoming and delicious. I feel like this [Tutto] is a reflection of what I look for when I’m traveling.” She continues, “This shop reflects the warmth I would want to feel if I was new to a city or a neighbourhood — or just wanting to feel welcome in a space.”

While new to us, this shop has been quietly taking shape for years — four, to be exact. It started as an idea between Wilson and Liliani, sparked the moment they found the space. Before the concept, before the menu, they knew one thing for certain: they wanted to be here. Things became real when Liliani brought La Rocca on board to help develop the concept — and introduced the final piece of the puzzle: Kaitlin Lasagna, who joined about a year and a half ago.

The shop is intimate but not tiny, stylish without being sterile. There’s a playfulness to the space, like the custom tiling that spells Tutto on the floor and a warm, lived-in charm that seamlessly blends cool mid-century modern touches with the familiarity of your Italian grandmother’s house. That feeling of authenticity and intentionality is no accident because the crew literally built it with their own hands.

Liliani’s wife, designer Nicole Tereault, created the interior concept, and La Rocca’s dad, Dan, was in the space every day alongside the team, building it out piece by piece.

“We didn’t hire a big team,” says La Rocca. “We were here — every single day. And you can feel that in the details.”

The menu, led by Lasagna, reads like a love letter to Southern Italy — specifically Calabria and Sicily, where her family is from. Many of the recipes draw from the kinds of dishes she grew up with, reimagined with a twist.

The Caponata, made with eggplant, Sicilian olives, whipped ricotta, arugula and capers, has become an unexpected fan favourite — even among meat eaters. The Bolito, a slow-cooked brisket sandwich inspired by Lasagna’s go-to spot in Florence, Da Nerbone, is another standout, messy in all the right ways. Rounding out the menu are the Calabrese, a spicy build of ‘nduja aioli and red onion, and the Tutto — a muffuletta-style mix of meats and pickled veg that was originally called Tutto Day Wilson, a nod to Charlotte’s all-in palate.

Dessert doesn’t disappoint either. The cannoli come in two forms: a classic chocolate chip that’s always on the menu, and a rotating seasonal flavour that leans a little more unexpected. Opening weekend featured a rhubarb version that sold out fast — next up could be peaches and cream, maybe Concord grape. There’s also a daily exclusive tiramisu, made with amaro and brewed espresso, scooped from a dedicated fridge drawer and served in messy, decadent layers.

What really sets Tutto Panino apart is the people behind it and the way they’ve infused the space with their collective personality. One of the more personal touches in the shop is the record player — a detail added by Wilson herself. Music, after all, being her first language. The plan is to keep the vibe loose and welcoming, with friends and fellow music lovers stopping by to play their own vinyl collections.

“People stop in every day, say hi, ask what we’re building,” says La Rocca. “We’ve met so many neighbours just by being here, working in the space.”

For Wilson, the shop marks her first step into the food industry. When asked what drew her to open a sandwich shop, Wilson doesn’t hesitate.

“This is me getting into the food industry,” she laughs. “I’ve never been involved — only ever as an eater. An experienced eater.” But her role is driven by far more than curiosity. After over a decade in music this is an entirely new lane. She saw the project as a way to channel her creativity into something tangible and rooted in community.

“I’ve been in music for 10 years now, and I’m really proud of everything I’ve accomplished in that world and will continue to do that for as long as I live,” she says “But I also am, like we all are, a multifaceted person. I like business. I like learning about different industries. And so this is my way of diving in and getting experience by doing.”

Tutto Panino is located at 100 Sorauren Ave.