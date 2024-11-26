Celebrity chef Matty Matheson is opening a new Toronto restaurant

Toronto is ready for another Matty Matheson moment. The chef and food rebel has unveiled Bar Clams, a Maritime-inspired diner landing at 802 Dundas Street West. A sharp turn from Fonda Balam’s Mexican fare, which closed earlier this year, the new spot offers East Coast nostalgia with a high-end seafood twist

Bar Clams promises a coastal vibe with a menu loaded with East Coast charm. Think raw oysters, steamed mussels, lobster rolls and shrimp cocktails. But it doesn’t stop at seafood. Matheson’s leaning into Maritime nostalgia with hearty plates like hot turkey sandwiches, grilled cheese and pork shops. Oh, and there’s a donair for good measure.

For Matheson, this latest opening caps off a whirlwind career of eclectic concepts. He’s the guy who revolutionized Toronto’s pizza game with Maker Pizza in 2015, brought burgers to the next level with Matty’s Patty’s Burger Club in 2020, and opened the Michelin-recommended Prime Seafood Palace in 2022. Let’s not forget Fonda Balam, Cà Phê Rang, and Rizzo’s House of Parm, where he explored everything from Mexican street food to Vietnamese pho to Italian comfort dishes.

With Bar Clams, Matheson is turning his gaze to Canada’s East Coast, swapping tacos and tortas for chowders and clams. And while it’s a departure from his previous ventures, it’s exactly what we’ve come to expect from Toronto’s favourite culinary wildcard — unexpected, bold and unapologetically Matty.

Bar Clams is set to open soon. Get ready for some serious seafood and, as always with Matheson, a side of fun. Check out the menu here.