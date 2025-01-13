Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver was spotted at this Egyptian restaurant in Toronto

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver was in Toronto over the weekend to promote his new book, Simply Jamie, at an Indigo book-signing event in Yorkdale Mall, and he seems to have made a few stops along the way to check out Toronto’s vibrant food scene.

Photos on Instagram show Oliver dining at Maha’s Egyptian Brunch (226 Greenwood Ave), potentially to indulge in some healthy, yet delicious, comfort food. No word on what he ate, but the popular brunch spot (listed as one of our best brunch spots of 2024) has all the components of a perfect brunch — grilled cheese adorned with dates, creamy vegan lentil soup, a classic North African–Middle Eastern shakshuka featuring poached eggs in a simmering tomato sauce, and a sweet Egyptian dessert known as Sakalance — all in a sunny dining room.

“What a great honour to have a family dinner with an amazing Chef @jamieoliver,” Maha Barsoom, Head Chef & Owner of the bunch spot wrote in an Instagram Post on Saturday, alongside a pic of her smiling with the world-renowned chef. “Thank you so much for visiting us and making our dinner a very joyful one”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maha Barsoom (@mahabarsoom)

In another post, Oliver is seen with the Barsoom family, surrounded by delicious Middle Eastern food.

“We had the most special guest join us for Family Dinner the other night. Thank you for being so wonderful,” the post states.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maha’s Egyptian Brunch 226 Greenwood/ Maha’s Café 978 Queen East (@mahasbrunch)

One eagle-eyed Insta user spotted molokheya on the table — a popular Middle Eastern soup made from the leaves of the jute plant, often filled with stock, garlic, coriander, and other seasonings.

“Jamie eating molokheya is exactly what I wanted to see today,” the user stated.

Thankfully, it appears that this won’t be the last of Jamie Oliver the restaurant will see.

“until next time” he wrote on the Instagram post, alongside a series of kissy-face and heart emojis.

Maha’s Egyptian Brunch is located at 226 Greenwood Ave. No reservations are needed, and they serve delicious vegan dishes.