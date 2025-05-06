Celebrate the AGO’s anniversary at this modern-day speakeasy

To celebrate the Art Gallery of Ontario’s (AGO) upcoming 125th anniversary, the AGO plans to connect with its roots by opening up its historic Grange Library for speakeasy events! A speakeasy was a type of secret bar that sold alcohol illegally back when it was outlawed by the U.S. federal government during the Prohibition Era (the 1920s/early 30s). Basically, patrons had to speak “easy” or quietly so they wouldn’t attract attention!

The AGO plans to create modern-day speakeasies as a throwback to these past events. Every Wednesday and Friday, beginning May 16, expect evenings filled with stylish cocktails, art and perhaps a bit of intrigue!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Gallery of Ontario (@agotoronto)

Patrons will enjoy a three-course cocktail menu with food pairings that retell the stories of the AGO.

To begin your evening, sip on some Prohibition Punch — El Gobernador Pisco, chamomile tea, pineapple, lemon, Eau de Thé syrup and lemon oleo saccharum, topped with freshly grated nutmeg! Pair this with Beggar’s Bindle — fig, brie, toasted walnut and honey.

As the evening progresses, nurse on a Willow Water — a mixture of Ron Zacapa 23-year aged rum, El Dorado 12-year aged rum, Flor de Cana 7-year aged rum, Luxardo cherry liqueur, orange oleo saccharum, black cherry cordial, clove tincture and birch–oak smoke. Pair this with Southern fried chicken or Southern fried cauliflower with buttermilk dressing. End the evening with an upside-down pineapple cake paired with a Grand Marnier liqueur.

For those who prefer a liquor-free evening, the events also offer buzz-free menus!

The events are $50 per person (+HST and gratuity) and include the three-course cocktail menu with food pairings (click here for all the menu options) as well as complimentary admission to the gallery.

The Grange is also filled with history, so perhaps it’s the perfect spot for a speakeasy? It was built in 1817 for D’Arcy Boulton Jr. and his wife Sarah Anne and was the first home of the Art Gallery of Ontario (so, it’s now considered a national historic site!)

The events take place at the AGO (317 Dundas St W). You can book a time slot for anytime between 5 and 7:10 p.m.