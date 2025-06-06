Celebrate National Doughnut Day with the ultimate guide to Toronto’s best

Doughnuts don’t need a special day to be celebrated in Toronto — they’re basically a breakfast staple, right up there with a double-double. But since today is National Doughnut Day, consider it your official excuse to indulge. From classic rings to wild flavour combos, here’s your go-to list of the best doughnuts in the city. And honestly, any excuse to devour a honey dip or a classic fritter on a Friday? We’re in.

Unholy Donuts

Unholy Donuts isn’t your average doughnut shop—and that’s the point. Co-founded by Toronto food scene vets Mike and Debbie Skellas and Tony Merante, this Church Street bakeshop ditches the hole in favour of dense brioche-style creations filled with lemon curd, ganache or stacked high with outrageous toppings. What started in a converted dining room during the 2020 lockdown quickly grew into a neon-lit pink house slinging take-out doughnuts and espresso—proof that sometimes, more dough really is more.

Glory Hole Doughnuts

Glory Hole Doughnuts is going out with a bang. The beloved shop is closing later this summer, but for now, they’re celebrating their final National Doughnut Day with a fan favourite: the Blueberry Cheesecake doughnut, made with real fruit glaze and cream cheese filling. Known for their handmade, gimmick-free treats and welcoming vibe, Glory Hole has been a Toronto staple since 2012. Go now, cry later — and follow for updates on what’s next.

COPS

COPS may have expanded to New York, but their Toronto doughnuts still have a place in our hearts. Known for playful flavours and their signature pink box, COPS drops new glazes every Monday — and this week’s Flambée is a Thai Milk Tea–glazed dream. Stop by one of their stylish Toronto shops for a box (or three) of mini doughnuts that are big on flavour and perfect for celebrating National Doughnut Day.

Better Days Coffee + Donuts

Better Days on Dovercourt brings retro vibes and classic doughnuts to Dovercourt, created by Dave Fish, a longtime Toronto hospitality veteran. Inspired by small-town shops from his childhood, the spot offers both cake and yeast doughnuts made fresh daily, with favourites like cherry stick, maple dip and raspberry-filled. Designed by Alisha Sturino of Studio Otty, the shop’s vibe is super nostalgic. This week’s special is a Banana Cream Pie doughnut—filled with whipped custard and coated in graham cinnamon. Don’t wait, these go fast!

Machino

Machino Donuts is turning up the heat this June with a fresh batch of inventive vegan doughnuts. Their latest lineup features standout flavours like chocolate swirl fritter, Ferrero Rocher, carrot cake fritter, black sesame & kinako and peanut butter & jelly. Known for crafting each doughnut fresh daily, Machino keeps fans coming back for more at their Bloor Street spot, where you can grab these creative sweets before they sell out.

White Lily Diner

White Lily’s doughnuts are light, fluffy, and never too sweet and with stand-out flavours like their decadent cherry cheesecake, we guarantee you’ll be going back for more. This Michelin-recognized Riverside spot at 678 Queen St. E. serves up these drool-worthy treats alongside killer breakfast plates, making it a top spot to satisfy both your sweet tooth and brunch cravings.

San Remo

For nearly 50 years, San Remo Bakery has been a Toronto staple, charming locals with their heavenly apple fritters and cinnamon twists. Located at 374 Royal York Rd., this family-run spot started as a tiny mom-and-pop shop in 1969, founded by Natale Bozzo, who brought authentic Italian recipes to the GTA. Now run by his sons, Chris, Rob, Nick and Eddie, San Remo blends tradition with local ingredients. Their lemon meringue doughnuts are a must-try — but order early, because they usually sell out by 2 pm.

Harry and the Heels Donuts

Located inside Fourth Man in the Fire Pizzeria at 832 Dundas St. W., Harry and Heels serves some of Toronto’s softest, most flavourful California-style doughnuts. Created by Shant Mardirosian, the culinary mind behind The Burger’s Priest and Fourth Man, these big, fluffy donuts focus on simple, classic flavours with a light, airy texture. Their original glazed doughnut is the top seller — a perfect treat for anyone craving that melt-in-your-mouth experience.