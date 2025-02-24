Catch your favourite lifestyle stars & exclusive series on Canada’s new Home Network

There’s nothing like settling in for a night of watching your favourite feel-good, comfort show — and Home Network is making that even easier. Lovers of home reno, competition and design shows will have even more to enjoy thanks to the rebranded network’s lineup of 300 premiere hours for winter and spring, featuring your favourite Canadian stars.

The new Home Network will be host to all your favourite hit TV series as well as plenty of new content. Expect renovation, escape, competition and real estate and design shows featuring familiar favourites including Bryan and Sarah Baeumler, Scott McGillivray, Kortney Wilson, Pamela Anderson and Ali Budd.

Since Home Network launched on Dec. 30 alongside Flavour Network, the networks have seen 9.2 million viewers tuning in for their star-studded lineup of made-for-Canada, Corus-owned originals. Canadians are now able to stream both networks on STACKTV any time, perfect for those with busy schedules who still want to catch up on their favourite shows.

Exclusive Canadian series premiering this spring include Scott’s Vacation House Rules, Season 6, featuring Scott McGillivray and Debra Salmoni, Pamela’s Garden of Eden, Season 2, featuring Pamela Anderson and Renovation Resort, Season 2, featuring Scott McGillivray and Bryan Baeumler.

But that’s not all — Home Network viewers will now also be able to explore a fresh lineup of international programs, from friendly competitions to unbelievable makeovers, practical DIY to home styling tips.

Tune in for Honest Renovations, Season 2, featuring Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis as they help families renovate their homes to be more functional than ever. Or head over to the U.K. with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen in Outrageous Homes as he explores the country’s most extravagant houses.

While Home Network may be newly rebranded, Canadian viewers will feel a familiar sense of comfort as they dive into the channel’s uplifting programming. Featuring trusted stars who have felt like a part of the family for many years, and for fans of renovation and design shows – these series truly feel like home.

Supporting Canadian is more important than ever—and this channel offers a place to enjoy fresh and unique content from your most trusted Canadian experts. Welcome stars such as Pamela Anderson and the Baeumlers into your home this season with Canada’s new Home Network.

To watch Home Network series and more of your favourite shows live and on-demand, subscribe to STACKTV through Rogers, Bell, Prime Video or Fubo.

Looking for more design and home advice? Check out HomeNetwork.ca, featuring tips from your favourite stars and all the latest trends to inspire you.