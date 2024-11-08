Can’t get Taylor Swift tickets? This Toronto event could be the next best thing

We’re less than a week away from Taylor Swift performing her sold-out ‘The Eras Tour’ concerts in Toronto at the Rogers Centre (who invested a ton of money to upgrade its 5G network ahead of the performances). If you weren’t lucky enough to grab tickets, you can celebrate the artist by attending the ultimate Taylor Swift fan experience, Taylgate!

Swift will perform across two weekends — from Nov. 14 to 16 and Nov. 21 to 23 — but prior to her performances, the North Building of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (about a 7-minute walk from the Rogers Centre) will be transformed into Toronto’s Version: Taylgate ’24, which will run daily on the concert dates from 1 p.m. until 11 p.m.

This one-of-a-kind fan event will allow Swifties of all ages, genders, and backgrounds to gather together and celebrate all-things Taylor Swift through singing, dancing, bracelet-making, dance parties, photo opportunities, and tons of food and beverages! This will be a comfortable, warm space for fans to honour the biggest tour and artist to hit Toronto in years.

The celebration will feature the largest bracelet-making area in the city, with more than 5 million beads provided by Michaels Canada, so fans can build the friendship bracelets of their dreams!

A M·A·C Beauty Bar will be set-up, so Swifties can receive complimentary touch-ups with professional makeup artists using the latest products (think of it as an additional glow to help you feel fearless).

Fans can also sip on refreshments that match their favorite Swift era at the Jarritos bar; hit flavours from the fruit-flavoured soda brand will include lime, guava, pineapple, and watermelon!

And there’ll be dancing. Lots of dancing. Each date of Taylgate ‘24 will feature a viral Taylor Swift Dance Party on the main stage from 5 to 6 p.m. (these epic parties have generated a massive following around the country, so prepare to let loose and have fun). Expect special appearances bythe world-renown DJ Rog, who’s known as a top ‘Swiftie-approved’ DJ.

The complete setlist from the iconic Eras Tour will play in full at the event each day beginning at 7:30 p.m., so fans can sing their hearts out with their friends (just like they would at the concert).

And for those who love to dress up, an exclusive costume contest will be hosted each day of the event, allowing fans to receive recognition and prizes for their incredible outfits (of course, if you need Eras-inspired tour outfits, we’ve got you covered).

To commemorate the event, Taylgate ’24 will have a selection of concert-ready merchandise available for purchase on site. Limited tickets to Toronto’s Version: Taylgate ’24 are still available for $55 CAD (including fees and HST).