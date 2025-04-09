Canadian spin-off of reality hit ‘Jersey Shore’ looking to cast 10 ‘wild’ singles

Canadian superfans of the OG Jersey Shore reality series might want to get their hair gel, bronzing lotion and skimpy clothing ready — Paramount+ just announced that casting is now open for the first-ever Canadian version of MTV’s “Shores” franchise: Canada Shore.

The series is set to film this summer and will be produced by Insight Productions. Paramount+ is looking for ten fresh-faced, “unapologetically wild” Canadian singles who embody the “Shores” spirit. Expect one big, imperfect family who will experience the most unforgettable, unfiltered summer of their lives.

The original Jersey Shore series was a cultural phenomenon that Canadians (and fans across the world) embraced. It launched the careers of several fan-favourite, party-going housemates, like Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul DelVecchio (a.k.a DJ Pauly D), Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Deanna Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, and Vinny Guadagnino.

In addition to the new Canadian version, the format has now spawned 18 spin-offs, with recent additions being Aussie Shore and Frenchie Shore.

“Canadians have loved this fun, shocking, and authentic format since Jersey Shore first debuted in 2009,” Vanessa Case, Vice President of Content at Paramount+ and Pluto TV Canada, said. “We’re confident audiences will embrace this Canadian iteration, with its larger-than-life personalities, raw drama, and those unforgettable moments that define what becoming a Shore family is all about.”

According to Erin Brock, showrunner on Canada Shore, Canadians may have a reputation for being polite, “but we can be just as feisty, loud, dramatic, and unapologetic as anyone else.”

“…Insight [Productions] is on the hunt for the wildest, most outrageous young Canadians who want to party with their future chosen family this summer. We’re beyond excited to team up with Paramount+ and can’t wait to introduce Shore fans worldwide to a bold new crew!” Brock added.

Interested? Canadians between 19 and 26 who are ready to move in with other like-minded singles, and ready to experience “the most unforgettable, unfiltered summer of their lives” are encouraged to apply here until April 30!