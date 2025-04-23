Canadian music icon Bryan Adams is heading to Toronto as part of his 2025 tour

Canadian singer Bryan Adams is heading to Toronto this fall as part of his massive “Roll with the Punches” North America 2025 tour — his largest tour to date. Torontonians who are fans of the “Here I Am” star can catch him on Oct 3, 2025, at Scotiabank Arena. Tickets go on sale on May 2, and additional presales will run the week ahead at BryanAdams.com.

The 40-date arena run kicks off in Canada on Sept 11 with shows in Kamloops, BC, before heading to other parts of BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and then various parts of the U.S.

“I’m so thrilled to be announcing the North American leg of the Roll with the Punches Tour” Adams said in a statement. “We’ll be playing all the classics, some deep cuts, and sharing some brand-new tracks from the forthcoming album.”

The 2025 “Roll with the Punches” tour first launched in New Zealand and Australia earlier this year and heads to the UK and Ireland this May for 12 shows, followed by 35 dates across Europe. The tour is named after Adams’ upcoming 17th studio album, Roll With The Punches, and supports the record’s late summer release.

Special guests Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will open for Adams on all U.S. dates, and The Sheepdogs will provide direct support when he plays for most Canada dates, including Toronto!

Streets of Toronto is super familiar with the Juno Award-winning Canadian rock band — The Sheepdogs have been on the scene for more than two decades, and are popular for their blend of Southern rock/bluesy barroom swagger.

The band, which emerged in 2004 from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, features Ewan Currie (vocals, guitar), Ryan Gullen (bass), Sam Corbett (drums), Shamus Currie (keyboard/trombone) and Rick Paquette (guitar). They found mainstream success in 2010 with the release of their platinum-selling third LP, Learn & Burn, and continued to top the Canadian charts with efforts like The Sheepdogs (2012), Future Nostalgia (2015), Changing Colours (2018) and Outta Sight (2022).