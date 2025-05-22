Canadian Film Centre set to honour three film and TV luminaries with new award

Three of Canadian film and television’s most influential people — Jennifer Podemski, Rick Mercer, and Don McKellar — will be honoured at the Canadian Film Centre’s upcoming gala with the inaugural Norman Jewison Founder’s Council Award. The award recognizes outstanding contributions to the screen industry and a commitment to social impact through storytelling.

The award, established by the CFC’s Founder’s Council, will be presented for the first time at the 2025 CFC Gala: Growing Futures, set to take place June 12 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto.

“This award celebrates the spirit and legacy of Norman Jewison — a filmmaker who has made a lasting mark on the industry,” said Steven DeNure, Chair of the CFC Founder’s Council. “Jennifer, Rick, and Don each exemplify creativity, courage, and leadership and have made significant contributions to the screen industry in Canada and abroad. We’re pleased to recognize their remarkable achievements.”

The Norman Jewison Founder’s Council Award will be given annually to up to three recipients whose work reflects the values and vision of the CFC’s founder — particularly a dedication to artistic excellence, social justice, and global influence.

Founded in 1988 by legendary filmmaker Norman Jewison, the Canadian Film Centre (CFC) has grown into one of the country’s most vital cultural institutions, offering hands-on training for emerging talent in film, television, and digital media. Located on the historic Windfields Estate in Toronto’s Bayview neighbourhood — once home to famed Canadian businessman E.P. Taylor — the CFC has become a creative hub and a cornerstone of the local arts community.

This year’s recipients span a wide spectrum of Canadian screen culture.

Jennifer Podemski is an award-winning actor, director, producer, and advocate for Indigenous representation, has built a legacy of empowering Indigenous voices through her production companies Big Soul Productions and Redcloud Studios, and most recently with The Shine Network Institute. Her credits include Moccasin Flats, Empire of Dirt, and the acclaimed series Little Bird.

Rick Mercer is one of the country’s most beloved political satirists and broadcasters. He is best known for This Hour Has 22 Minutes, Made in Canada, and The Rick Mercer Report.

Don McKellar, a cornerstone of Canadian independent cinema, is known for his work as a writer, actor, and director on projects such as Last Night, The Red Violin, Thirty-Two Short Films About Glenn Gould, and HBO’s The Sympathizer.

The Norman Jewison Founder’s Council — a consultative body created to bolster the CFC’s mission and visibility — includes notable industry figures such as David Cronenberg, Christina Jennings, Don Carmody, and Barbara Williams. The newly established award is the Council’s first major initiative and will serve as an enduring tribute to Jewison’s impact on the global film industry.