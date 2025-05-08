Canada’s Wonderland opens today and here are all the new food options

Canada’s Wonderland opens for the season today! And yes, the park has tons of cool rides and activities to look out for, including the new, record-breaking roller coaster, AlpenFury, but we all know that the food is a major draw!

Here’s what to look out for this season:

King’s Feast, located next to Leviathan, is the place to get the best burgers and chicken tenders at the park, and it’s getting an upgraded menu! Munch on the King’s Burger beef patty topped with coleslaw, pickles and melted white cheddar between a brioche bun. Opt for a hot dog on a soft, fresh bun or some breaded chicken tenders for a crunchier meal! If beef isn’t your thing, try the spiced pakora veggie burger (a blend of corn, potatoes and chickpeas) paired with tangy coleslaw and served in a brioche bun.

Head to Après Poutinerie for gourmet mac and cheese entrees, fresh-cut fries or a classic poutine topped with savoury gravy and melted Quebec cheese curds. For a bold, sweet-spicy combo, try the new Fire & Ice Pickles at Timbers Grill, or opt for some tasty backyard BBQ sausages or the restaurant’s signature footlong hot dog!

Visit the Lazy Bear Lodge for smoked pork ribs smothered in Sous Chef Herman’s secret maple BBQ sauce. These ribs are smoked for over two hours, so it’ll be the best melt-in-your-mouth experience at the theme park! The Lodge also has gluten-free and vegetarian options for non-meat lovers, like the Manchurian veggie balls.

If you’re craving delicious international food, head to the Grande World Eatery for delicious international food. Try everything from chicken or beef nacho bowls to marinated Korean bulgogi beef and spicy Ssamjang shrimp tossed in a thick, tangy sauce!

For those with a sweet tooth, try the icy inferno funnel cake, topped with fresh strawberries and blueberries, and finished with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of chocolate sauce (dyed orange and blue, of course).

If there are too many options to choose from, click here for a dining plan. You can also make the most of the summer season with the new Silver Pass ($89 + taxes/processing fees) and get unlimited visits throughout Labour Day, including access to Splash Works, discounts on food, merchandise and more!

Click here for more information on tickets, season passes, events and hours of operation.