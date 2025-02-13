Our annual Real Estate Roundtable is 80% sold out but you can still get tickets

Post City Magazines, Streets of Toronto and Rotman School of Management are bringing together 11 of the city’s top real estate experts for our 18th annual Real Estate Roundtable!

The live event will be held on March 5 at Canada’s top business school, Rotman School of Management. For the past 17 years, our expert panelists have accurately predicted rising real estate prices and anticipated the interest rate hike-induced slowdown. This year, they’ll give us the scoop on the right time to invest, the likelihood of a seller’s market and where prices are headed for spring.

This year’s Real Estate Roundtable features returning panelists including Benjamin Tal, CIBC’s deputy chief economist, Home Network host Sebastian Clovis and award-winning journalist and host of CTV’s Taking Stock Amanda Lang. This year, the panel will include an investing portion of the discussion to give everyone from first-time buyers to seasoned professionals a guide to the best pockets of value in the city and the lowdown on what every potential buyer needs to know.

The even will also feature a post-event reception where you can enjoy drinks and hors d’oeuvres while mingling with several of Toronto’s top minds in real estate and so much more.

The 2025 panelists are:

The Home Network Host: Sebastian Clovis,Co-Host, HGTV Canada; Principal, Clovis Contracting

The Sales Pro: Barry Cohen, President, RE/MAX Realtron Barry Cohen Homes

The City Builder: Salima Rawji, President and CEO, York University Development Corporation

The Designer: Brian Gluckstein, Principal, Gluckstein Design; Author

The Broker: Michael Kalles, President, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Brokerage

The Journalist: Amanda Lang, Host of Taking Stock, CTV/BNN Bloomberg

The Architect: Brigitte Shim, Co-Founder, Shim-Sutcliffe Architects

The Banker: Benjamin Tal, Deputy Chief Economist, CIBC World Markets Inc.

The Dragon: Michele Romanow, Dragon on CBC’s Dragons’ Den

The Condo King: Brad Lamb, President, Brad J. Lamb Realty and Lamb Development Corp.

The Founder: Adrian Rocca, Realtor, Bosley Real Estate Ltd.

Tickets to the Real Estate Roundtable, sponsored by RE/MAX and Fitzrovia, are over 80 per cent sold out, so grab yours now! You’ll be gaining a seat at the most prestigious and entertaining real estate event in the country.

Find out what every investor, homeowner and Torontonian needs to know to navigate the GTA’s dynamic real estate landscape in 2025. You won’t want to miss this year’s event!