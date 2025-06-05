Canada’s longest and fastest coaster AlpenFury is about to open at Wonderland

Canada’s Wonderland has been open for a few weeks already, and while this season is bringing a bunch of cool rides and new food options, visitors have been wondering about the new, record-breaking roller coaster, AlpenFury.

Today, the theme park announced that AlpenFury’s track is officially completed, and the coaster will soon be roaring from the mountain and into park history!

Over the next few weeks, AlpenFury’s trains will be run hundreds of times and ride operators will be trained as part of an extensive testing and commissioning phase, before the coaster gets its sign-off from the TSSA (if you visit the park early next week, you might even catch a glimpse of the trains in action!)

AlpenFury will be the park’s 18th roller coaster and Canada’s longest, tallest and fastest launch coaster. The ride will feature two launches — one beginning with a launch that blasts each train vertically through the mountain summit (50 metres into the sky) and another into the depths of Wonder Mountain! The coaster will span 1,000 metres across the park, reaching speeds of 115 km/h, flipping and twisting through nine inversions — the most of any launch coaster in the world.

Other things to look out for this summer at Canada’s Wonderland include long weekend fireworks (June 30, Aug. 3, Aug. 31; shows take place at 10 p.m.), a Food & Wine Festival (Jun. 6-22, Fri-Sun); Canada Day celebrations with live music, authentic Canadian food and street performers (Jun. 27-July 13); KidZfest (Jul. 19-Aug. 3); and even a Great BrewBQ, with delicious BBQ-inspired dishes paired with the best in local Ontario craft beer, cider and specialty cocktails (Aug. 9-24, Sat-Sun)!

And don’t forget the food. Savour everything from the best burgers and chicken tenders at King’s Feast (located next to Leviathan) to Fire & Ice Pickles at Timbers Grill!

Click here for the full 2025 event lineup at Canada’s Wonderland and here for a behind-the-scenes look of AlpenFury.