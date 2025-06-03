Canada’s largest outdoor swimming pool is just a short drive from Toronto

For those looking for family-friendly activities this summer, consider visiting the largest outdoor pool in Canada. The 1.85-acre swimming pool can be found at the Byng Island Conservation Area along the Great Lakes Waterfront Trail, within Haldimand County. It’s only a 1.5-hour drive from Toronto, making it the perfect opportunity for a road trip that offers scenic views of the Niagara Peninsula and the Grand River region!

The swimming pool at Byng Island will tentatively be open from June 14 until Labour Day, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (although it’ll be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays).

It boasts a large wading area and spray pad for kids, as well as a deeper zone with a diving board for more experienced swimmers. No floating objects or puddle jumpers are allowed in the pool, but swimmers can borrow life jackets.

As large as the pool is, the total number of daily visitors is limited, and access isn’t guaranteed if capacity is reached. Click here for newly updated pool rules.

If swimming isn’t your thing, the are a lot more fun activities for the entire family. Other water-related activities include boating, sailing and fishing. Lake Erie is only about 7 kilometres downstream, and anglers can go after more than 20 species of fish, including walleye, pike, rainbow trout, bass, salmon, catfish and more!

For nature lovers, the Island offers a trail system with three different loops, including the Creekside Trail, Carolinian Trail and the Pines Trail (perfect for hiking and cycling).

Check out the Dunnville Marshes and the Lake Erie shoreline to observe a variety of wetland-dependent birds, including migrating waterfowl, shorebirds and raptors! Take a canoe trip south along the Grand from Byng Island and you’ll likely spot a bald eagle or two, as well as exotic marsh species, swallows, gulls and snapping turtles.

Make it a weekend camping trip with your family or partner! The Island has 365 campsites across four main campgrounds, including 160 serviced sites with electricity and water, and 205 non-serviced sites. Up to six people are permitted per campsite, with check-in after 2 p.m. and checkout before noon. Book a campsite through the camping reservation system.

And for those with furry little friends, yes, dogs are welcome, but they have to be on a leash no longer than two metres.

Byng Island is located at 4969 Haldimand Road 20, Dunnville, ON, within Haldimand County. Click here for more info.