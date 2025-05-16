Canada’s largest outdoor art fair is coming to Toronto this summer

Canada’s largest and longest-running outdoor art fair is heading to Nathan Phillips Square this summer! The Toronto Outdoor Art Fair (TOAF), which debuted in 1961, is returning for its 64th year from July 11 to 13, so both locals and visitors can enjoy a full weekend of art and culture.

This year’s roster boasts over 400 indie artists, including 70 from across Canada and 155 artists joining the fair for the first time. This year’s notable picks include contemporary artist Alex Hall, Toronto-based visual artist Bounthanh Inthavaly, and Korean-Canadian visual artist Ellee SY Lee, highlighting the diversity and creativity that TOAF showcases.

Many nationally and internationally acclaimed artists have gotten their start under TOAF’s iconic white tents, including Barbara Astman, David Blackwood, Edward Burtynsky, Ken Danby, Rob Gonsalves, Harlan House, Joanne Tod, Jennifer Stead and more — so this is a rare chance to discover rising artists before they make it big!

The fair will take place under sprawling white tents, and visitors will have the opportunity to browse through the most unique original works of art!

This year’s highlights include:

The National Corner — TOAF is making a special effort to showcase more Canadian artists from outside Ontario than ever before, with 70 artists from all across Canada, including Alberta, British Columbia, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Québec, and beyond! You can admire the vast talent of these Canadian artists in the National Corner zone.

The Atlantic Canada Zone — This special showcase is dedicated to emerging artists from Atlantic Canada. Curated by Bushra Junaid, the zone will debut the works of five or more emerging artists, including Luanne Dominix, a renowned watercolour artist from Ktaqmkuk (Newfoundland).

The Québec Zone will return with 27 in-person artists and five online artists; this showcase is organized in partnership with the Bureau du Québec à Toronto.

The Northwest Territories Online Showcase will boast five online artists and one in-person artist, amplifying voices from Northern Canada!

Toronto Outdoor Art Fair visitors can also expect a bunch of onsite programs, including new dance commissions, curated art tours, artist talks, and interactive experiences in collaboration with the Museum of Toronto, The Power Plant and Small World Music. Online Programs will include digital studio tours, artist chats and curated online collections.

Best of all, admission is free! The fair takes place at Nathan Phillps Square, 100 Queen St W, July 11-13 between 10 am and 7 pm. Click here for more info and here to see the full list of participating artists.