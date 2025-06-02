Canada’s first Nobu Hotel officially opens in Toronto

Toronto’s culinary scene got a major boost with the launch of Nobu last August, and now Nobu Hotel Toronto is open. This is Canada’s first Nobu Hotel, and as it’s nestled in the heart of the Entertainment District, this luxurious urban sanctuary offers patrons a sense of privacy alongside the most stunning panoramic views of the city skyline.

The 45-storey boutique hotel is the highest in the city, boasting 36 rooms and suites perched atop the west tower of Nobu Residences, spanning floors 41 to 45.

Guests can take in cinematic views of Toronto’s most iconic landmarks, everything from the CN Tower to the shimmering waters of Lake Ontario, thanks to the suites’ floor-to-ceiling windows, which offer a glowing vantage point of the city from sunrise to sunset!

For an even more immersive experience, guests can unwind in Nobu’s signature hinoki wood deep-soaking tubs, strategically positioned beside the panoramic windows. Each room features a balance of natural materials, warm woods, and subtle Japanese detailing, effectively blending the lines between comfort, function and elegance. Expect heated floors, Japanese yukata robes and slippers, and even TOTO toilets (think automatic lids with powerful flushing systems).

“Opening Nobu Hotel Toronto marks an exciting new chapter for both our brand and the city,” Benoit Pretet, General Manager, said in a statement. “Set above the skyline in one of the world’s most vibrant pockets of the city, the hotel is a refined retreat where intentional design, elevated service, and cultural connection converge to create a truly singular guest experience.”

Other luxuries to look out for at Nobu include a private hotel lobby. It’s the perfect spot for privacy and is only accessible to registered hotel guests, requiring key card access.

Fitness enthusiasts can enjoy the 24/7 Fitness Centre, which includes tons of equipment, Peloton bikes, a Pilates reformer and stylish cruiser bikes! Suites include in-room yoga mats with Earth+Sky TV on-demand fitness classes, an advanced in-room spa treatment menu, built-in automatic blackout blinds for the ultimate sleep and a yuzu and ginger salt bath ritual.

For food and drink, guests will, of course, have priority access to Nobu Toronto Restaurant, with exclusive dining reservations guaranteed at the time of hotel booking. The Sakura Lounge also offers a complimentary a la carte daily breakfast, all-day dining, specialty guest programming as well as a private dining room that can be used as a meeting space.

Guests who don’t want to leave their room can have signature Nobu-style dishes delivered directly to their suite. All hotel guests also have access to unlimited locally sourced snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, replenished daily, at the complimentary mini-bar. If alcohol isn’t your pick-me-up, the complimentary wellness mini-bar boasts a selection of Canadian-made amenities, including sea algae eye masks, marine collagen supplements, functional chocolate bars with adaptogens and more!

Oh, and one of the coolest perks? Guests have access to the house car: a 2025 Mercedes-Benz Electric G-Class 580, designed with EQ Technology for seamless, sustainable luxury transportation.

To celebrate the launch, Nobu Hotel Toronto is offering a limited-time grand opening offer.