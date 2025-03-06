Celebrate International Women’s Day by supporting Canada’s top female designers

One of C anada’s most trusted authorities on style and fashion, Jeanne Beker has covered the industry for more than 30 years. Now watch her in her current style editor role on TSC’s Style Matters with Jeanne Beker or tune into her podcast Beyond Style Matters, available wherever you get your podcasts.

In honour of International Women’s Day, we’ve curated our favourite spring-forward designs from some of Canada’s best female fashion designers, with the help of Jeanne Beker. From patchwork denim to upcycled quilted coats, supporting local has never been so stylish.

A. BLAZER – Jeanne’s pick

“What a beautifully fitted jacket; the detailing is fantastic. Really great year round.” Smythe, $995, 1116 Yonge St.

B. SOCKS

Add a spring in your step with these lilac bamboo socks, manufactured right here in Toronto. Muttonhead, $20, 163 Roncesvalles Ave.

C. EARRINGS – Jeanne’s pick

“You could wear these dressed up or down, and they’re so whimsical with the double hoops.” Biko, SALE $145, ilovebiko.com

D. BLOUSE

Toronto brand T.Line have made it their mission to craft the perfect shirt, and this menswear-inspired button down with wide contrast cuffs and collar certainly fits the bill. T.Line, $295, 1062 Yonge St.

E. WIDE LEG JEANS

Trust Toronto’s own Beaufille to design the coolest wide cut denim trousers — these hit right at mid waist and pair well with any top. Beaufille, $520, beaufille.com

F. DENIM SHACKET – Jeanne’s pick

“We love our denim jackets and shirts, and this is something a little bit different with the patchwork motif. Put a little bit of snap into your wardrobe!” Hilary MacMillan, SALE $137.50, hilarymacmillan.com

G. BRACELET – Jeanne’s pick

“What a pretty little bracelet with the different shades of stones — so fresh and fun and chic!” Rebekah Price, $130, 70 Wingold Ave.



H. WEEKENDER BAG

Made from vegan leather with a vegan suede interior, this weekender bag from Toronto brand Samara will fit it all — and it comes in eight trendy colourways, including this spring-forward leafy green. Samara, $235, samarabags.com

I. EMBROIDERED CAP

Handmade in Toronto by founder Jenny Gao-Costelloe, this delicately embroidered baseball cap adds a touch of whimsy to any outfit. Billy Bamboo, $57, billybambooshop.com

J. SKIRT – Jeanne’s pick

“This is a great skirt for a garden party or a fancy night out. I love how joyful the print is, and this is just so beautifully made.” Kaela Kay, $198, kaelakay.com

K. CARDIGAN

The Canada-born designer of Silk Laundry is all about natural fibres, and this lilac cardigan is no exception: made of 100 per cent alpaca, it can be worn reversed with buttons in the back for a higher neck, cropped look. Silk Laundry, $595, silklaundry.ca

L. BIKER BOOTS

Trust Montreal-based brand Maguire to craft the perfect biker boot: we love the camel shade and slightly stacked heel to take you right into spring. Maguire, $380, 760 Queen St. W.

M. RING

Toronto jewelry designer Lisa Gozlan has built the ideal ring for your everyday stack with this double oval 10K gold ring featuring precious and semi-precious stones in beautiful spring shades. Lisa Gozlan, $388, 87 Cumberland St.

N. QUILTED COAT

Each piece at Honeybea is made from found textiles, and Canada-based founder and designer Rebecca Caulford nailed the design with this vintage-inspired coat, featuring beautiful piping and a stunning floral quilted fabric. Honeybea, SALE $504.90, 90 Nassau St.

O. PANTS

Snag the last pair of these Toronto-designed Dagg & Stacey high rise pants in a seasonal sage green — the brand produces limited run collections primarily made from recycled materials and vintage fabrics. Dagg & Stacey, SALE $144, available at Coal Miner’s Daughter, 3095 Dundas St. W.