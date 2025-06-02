Burdock just opened a full-blown tavern in Kensington and yes, there’s a patio

Kensington Market isn’t exactly short on cool bars and even cooler restaurants, but a new addition from some familiar faces is bound to climb your summer hit list. Burdock the Toronto brewery behind those delicious lagers and fun Grape Ales just opened a brand new bar and restaurant right next to its original Augusta Avenue brewhouse.

Kensington Market Tavern now calls home what was once Amadeu’s, a much-loved Portuguese fixture that served the neighbourhood for 36 years before closing its doors earlier this year. The dining room’s been revamped, but Burdock hints on Instagram that there are still a “few surprises” paying homage to the space’s Portuguese past.

The menu leans meat-forward, with dishes like piri piri roast chicken dusted in Tavern Spice, grilled chouriço with seasonal peppers, steak frites served with hand punched fries and wings served wet or dry. You’ll also find chicken sliders on brioche buns topped with a Sweetie Drop pepper for a little tangy kick.

On the snackier side, there are pickled eggs, battered green beans and a few Portuguese staples like grilled sardines with tomatoes and cornbread, plus caldo verde, the classic chouriço and kale soup. Veggie lovers won’t feel left out either thanks to fresh salads and a grilled mushroom sandwich, too.

Since 2015, Burdock has built a loyal following with its delicious lagers, pale ales and occasional offbeat brews like pickle-brine seltzer and key lime sour with a hit of salt. Their Bloor West spot also serves local food, with a garden patio out back and a music hall that’s hosted some of Toronto’s best live shows.

The new Tavern, located at 184 Augusta Ave., is open seven days a week. And yes, the patio’s ready.