Toronto’s boho revival is here: Shop these 16 trendsetting pieces starting at $50

One of Canada’s most trusted authorities on style and fashion, Jeanne Beker has covered the industry for more than 30 years. Now watch her in her current style editor role on TSC’s Style Matters with Jeanne Beker or tune into her podcast Beyond Style Matters, available wherever you get your podcasts.

Boho chic is back with a bang, and it’s a match made in fashion heaven for spring! Featuring all things flowy, flowery, fringe and festival-ready, Jeanne Beker helped us curate the best of this sensational style in Toronto’s top shops.

A. CROCHET DRESS



Lace is a big part of the boho uniform, and this slightly sheer maxi dress is perfectly flowy and airy — while still providing a bit more coverage for those chilly spring days. Loversland, $279, 215 Ossington Ave.

B. SLOUCH BAG



“What a nice colouring, and the little bit of fringe detail on the zippers is so on theme.” Poppy & Peonies, $99, poppyandpeonies.com



C. WEDGES

“I love the studs and the heel height! That dark brown suede is a rich colour, the perfect clog to strut around in.” L’Intervalle, $138, 220 Yonge St.



D. RING



Chunky jewelry is a boho must, and this geometric labradorite ring from Toronto jewelry designer Dean Davidson totally fits the bill. Dean Davidson, $275, 145 Berkeley St.

E. LACE SKIRT



Partially lined for ultimate comfort, this appliqué midi-length skirt also features an elastic band — who says pencil skirts have to be uncomfortable? Smythe, $795, 1116 Yonge St.

F. CHIFFON RUFFLE TOP



This lightweight, semi-sheer blouse fits the boho trend to a T — the ruffle details along the hem and the sleeves add the perfect touch of whimsy to any outfit. Aritzia, $110, 1 Bass Pro Mills Dr.

G. HIP BELT

Throw this hip-level belt over any skirt or dress for a slightly Western (and super fun) edge to any fit. Frock, $95, 97 Roncesvalles Ave.

H. SUNGLASSES



The dusty rose tint of these shades gives the classic aviator an upgrade — add these to any outfit to play up the ’70s style. Bonlook, SALE $69.50, 220 Yonge St.

I. NECKLACE



Toronto designer Michelle Ross’ entire jewelry collection leans boho, with chunky designs and big, brassy accents — just like this hand-hammered coin necklace. Michelle Ross, $264, mnross.com

J. JEANS



A dark wash sailor pant goes a long way to add a ’70s edge to your outfit, and we love how the slightly more subtle flare of this pair turns them into the ideal everyday denim. Tusk, $189, 888 Queen St. W.

K. FRINGED SKIRT



Fringe features heavily in more classic boho designs, from Western-inspired suede jackets to flowing dresses — opt for this fully fringed pencil skirt to get in on the fringe fun. Maska Mode, SALE $307.30, 55 Avenue Rd.

L. BANGLE



A gold-dipped brass cuff covered in gems? Say no more. Rebekah Price, $490, 70 Wingold Ave.

M. EARRINGS



These long and curly earrings from Canadian brand Par Ici are super fun and surprisingly lightweight. Par Ici, $189, paricijewellery.com

N. BLOUSE

“I love this bell sleeve; it’s so romantic and voluminous. This would pair beautifully with bell bottom jeans. Those tassel ties are so fun!” Hilary MacMillan, SALE $50, hilarymacmillan.com

O. SNEAKERS



“This has a nice, sleek kind of look to it, and I love the sandy beige colour — it’ll go with everything.” Gravitypope, $250, 1010 Queen St. W.

P. SHEER DRESS

“This is a beautiful dress. You could wear this out to a summer market, a spring wedding or even a garden party.” TNT, $768, 2901 Bayview Ave.

