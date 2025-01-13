Here are 6 of the best ways to fight Blue Monday in Toronto

With the arrival of Blue Monday and the polar vortex’s icy grip tightens, Torontonians can seek refuge from the cold and dream of warmer days.The city is brimming with indoor spots that allow you to escape it all and bask in the illusion of summer. Here are just six indoor places in Toronto where you can pretend it’s summer on Blue Monday even when the temperatures outside are plummeting.

Scooter’s Roller Palace

Scooter's Roller Palace is a retro haven that is ideal for winter recreational activities in the Toronto area, providing roller skating sessions for everybody on a splendid terrazzo rink. Apart from the usual family and couple activities, this venue offers exclusive adult-only skate nights, bars for snacking, and exhilarating events during weekends. Scooter's is the go-to spot for those seeking an escape to the carefree vibes of summer and to fight Blue Monday.

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada

Tropical vacation not in the cards this week? At Ripley’s Aquarium, you can imagine for a few brief moment that paradise is close at hand as you check out the exotic fish and warm waters. With mesmerizing exhibits and a walk-through tunnel surrounded by sharks, it’s easy to forget the winter chill and imagine yourself in an island paradise. Arcadia Earth For an innovative twist, explore Arcadia Earth in Toronto, where art, technology, and environmental education converge. Step into the Rainforest Sanctuary to experience the sights and sounds of a tropical rainforest, fostering a deeper connection with nature and trick your mind into believing you are far from any sort of polar vortex.

Hotel X Toronto – Year-Round Rooftop Pool

Okay, this one is fun. Book a day pass to the rooftop pool at Hotel X Toronto. While it may be too chilly to swim outdoors, although we suggest a toque while basking in the warm waters, especially if it’s sunny outside, the indoor pool area with its panoramic views of the city will make you feel like you’re lounging poolside in a luxurious summer resort.

Sante Salt Spa

Sante Healing Spa is a unique and holistic health spa that brings the benefits of salt therapy closer to home. Originating from 19th-century Poland, salt cave therapy, or speleotherapy, has been recognized for its positive impact on respiratory health. At Santé Healing Spa, fight the Blue Monday blues by experiencing various halotherapy treatments at their convenience, promoting better breathing, healthier skin, a stronger immune system, sounder sleep, and relief during flu or allergy seasons.

Toronto Zoo African Rainforest Pavilion

Yes, a lot of the Toronto Zoo is outdoors, but in the wintertime there is nothing better that the sweaty sauna that is the African Rainforest Pavilion. Here, you’ll find an immersive escape into the heart of Africa, plenty of green, colourful creatures and that sweet sweet heat. Traverse the lush rainforest, encounter exotic flora and fauna, and be transported by the ambient sounds of nature.