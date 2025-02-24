Legendary Blue Jays manager returns to Toronto this week for star-studded event

Toronto Blue Jays former head coach and manager Clarence Edwin “Cito” Gaston is returning to Toronto this week for an event for a good cause that will host stars including Doug Gilmour, former Jays player Rob Butler, Shoresy actor Terry Ryan and more.

A dinner and auction raising money for a local organization supporting children and youth with physical disabilities will honour the 80-year-old, who managed the Jays from 1989 to 1997, and then again from 2008 to 2010. During that time, the Jays advanced to four American League East division titles, two American League pennants, and infamously won back-to-back World Series titles in 1992 and 1993 (making Gaston the fourth Black manager in the MLB and the first black manager to win a World Series).

Before he coached, Gaston played for the major leagues himself, signing with the Milwaukee (a.k.a. Atlanta) Braves in 1964, and making his Major League debut as a pinch runner with Atlanta in September 1967. During that time, Gaston roomed with the iconic Hank Aaron, another legendary African American baseball player (considered one of the greatest baseball players in history).

At Wednesday’s dinner, which is the 74th annual Conn Smythe Sports Celebrities Dinner & Auction at Fairmont Royal York, Gaston will receive the 2025 Conn Smythe Lifetime Achievement Award. The event will be hosted by broadcaster Rod Black, and will also boast a star-studded lineup of other sports figures, like former Jays President Paul Beeston, former Toronto Maple Leafs captain Doug Gilmour, Paralympian Austin Smeenk, Toronto Sceptres captain Blayre Turnbull, TSN NFL analyst Luke Willson, former Jays player Rob Butler, Shoresy actor Terry Ryan, Toronto Tempo GM Monica Wright Rogers and more!

More than 700 guests are expected to attend, with proceeds going toward Easter Seals Ontario, helping children and youth with physical disabilities across the province. In addition to celebrating (and perhaps meeting) your favourite sports celebs, expect live and silent auctions with rare sports memorabilia and lifestyle items, like a 1972 Team Canada Paul Henderson Signed Jersey Package, an autographed Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers jersey, vacation packages and sports tickets.

The Conn Smythe Sports Celebrities Dinner & Auction takes place Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Fairmont Royal York, 100 Front St. W.