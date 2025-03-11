Billy Joel just cancelled his Toronto show scheduled for this weekend

Music Icon Billy Joel has cancelled his Rogers Centre concert scheduled for March 16.

In a statement on social media, Joel said the Toronto show and others had to be cancelled over a medical condition.

“Billy Joel’s upcoming concert dates will be rescheduled due to a medical condition. The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors. Joel is expected to make a full recovery. The tour will resume at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025,” read the post.

“While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding,” Joel added.

