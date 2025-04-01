Big tickets: Here are Toronto’s top 12 shows this month

The hottest shows and events in Toronto this month include a night of standup with Troy Hawke, foot-stomping country with Kelsea Ballerini, documentary films at Hot Docs and more.

The Royal Occasion

The Royal Occasion fundraising concert is scheduled for April 24, featuring performances by Paul Shaffer. Yes, that Paul Shaffer, along with Rufus Wainwright, Amanda Marshall and others at Koerner Hall.

Metallica

Legendary rock titans Metallica bring their M72 World Tour to the Rogers Centre, April 24 and 26, featuring a “no repeat weekend” format with different setlists and opening acts such as Pantera, Limp Bizkit and others.

Lucy Dacus

Lucy Dacus brings her signature storytelling and heartfelt songwriting to Toronto’s Massey Hall on April 25–26, as part of her Forever Is a Feeling Tour. Fresh off a groundbreaking year with boygenius, she’s set to captivate audiences with new music.

Life After

Britta Johnson’s Dora Award–winning musical Life After returns to the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre stage, opening on April 16 and running until May 10, with an exceptional cast that includes Jake Epstein, and Chilla Kennedy.

Hot Docs

The 32nd annual Hot Docs Festival is scheduled to take place in Toronto from April 24 to May 4. The festival has announced its first slate of films, including The Nest, Deaf President Now! and Apocalypse in the Tropics.

Hiromi

Grammy-winning pianist and composer Hiromi performs with her new quartet, Sonicwonder, blending jazz, funk, and synthesizer-driven sounds from her latest album. The concert takes place on April 5, at the Meridian Arts Centre.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini brings her Live On Tour show to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on April 13 — her only Canadian stop on tour. The rescheduled date ensures fans won’t miss out on seeing the country star following the release of her latest album, Patterns.

Job

Coal Mine Theatre presents the Canadian premiere of Job, a psychological thriller by Max Wolf Friedlich, running from April 20 to May 11. Directed by David Ferry, the play explores internet culture and human responsibility.

Strange Loop

The Pulitzer Prize–winning musical A Strange Loop takes the stage at Soulpepper Theatre from April 22 to June 1. This bold and thought-provoking production follows Usher, a young playwright navigating his identity, ambitions and inner demons.

Troy Hawke

Troy Hawke, the mustachioed mastermind behind the Greeter’s Guild, brings his razor-sharp wit and 1930s charm to the Royal on April 11. Expect a night of impeccable comedy, wordplay and eccentric observations.

The Linda Lindas

American super fun rock band the Linda Lindas is an all-female pop-punk extravaganza formed in 2018 and taking the world by storm. The band checks into the Opera House on April 26 for a sold-out show.

Franz Ferdinand

Scottish indie rock band Franz Ferdinand will bring its energetic, danceable sound to Toronto’s History on April 15. Known for hits like “Take Me Out” and “Do You Want To,” the band continues to captivate audiences.