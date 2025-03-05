Big Ticket: The 12 hottest shows in Toronto this month

The top tickets in Toronto this month include a night of standup with Aziz Ansari, an intimate show from Mumford & Sons, Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue and many more. Here is our top 12:

Ladies of the Canyon

Ladies of the Canyon: Joni and the California Scene takes you through the heart of 1960s and ’70s Laurel Canyon, where musical legends like Joni Mitchel reshaped the sound of an era. Led by Hailey Gillis and Raha Javanfar, the Soulpepper concert runs March 13–23.

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue’s Tension Tour will stop at Scotiabank Arena on March 29, bringing her iconic hits to Toronto. With special guest Romy, the night promises a high-energy performance filled with the star’s unforgettable music and vibrant stage presence. scotiabankarena.com

Aziz Ansari

Aziz Ansari will bring his Hypothetical Tour to Massey Hall on March 28, offering a night of standup comedy. Known for his Emmy-winning work on Master of None, Ansari captivates audiences with his sharp humour and insightful commentary.

Performance Review

Performance Review is a comedic exploration of power dynamics and sexual violence in the workplace from immersive theatre company Outside the March and set in an actual Dundas West coffee shop. Playwright Rosamund Small returns to the stage with this intimate one-woman show, blending humour and shock in a real-time storytelling experience.

Bedouin Soundclash

Celebrate 20 years of Sounding A Mosaic with Bedouin Soundclash at the Opera House on March 29. This special performance will showcase the band’s evolution: blending reggae, rock and ska in a high-energy live show. theoperahousetoronto.com

Billy Joel

The Piano Man himself, Billy Joel, is set to perform at Rogers Centre on March 15 as part of his ongoing tour. The concert will feature a selection of his greatest hits, continuing his legacy as one of music’s most enduring artists.

TOsketchfest

TOsketchfest25 celebrates its 20th anniversary with a lineup of top-tier comedy performances from March 5 to 16. The festival will feature a diverse range of shows, including a celebration of International Women’s Day with talented female comedians. torontosketchfest.com

Toronto Comicon

Toronto Comicon returns to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from March 14 to 16 bringing fans together for a weekend of pop culture, comics, and entertainment. The event features celebrity guests including many from the hit TV show The Boys, cosplay, panels, and exclusive merchandise for attendees

Mumford & Sons

Mumford & Sons will perform at Massey Hall in Toronto on March 23 as part of their “Tour Before The Tour,” a series of intimate shows ahead of their upcoming album release. This marks the band’s first headlining performance in North America since 2018. masseyhall.com.

Faye Webster

Catch singer-songwriter Faye Webster live at Queen Elizabeth Theatre on March 3 in support of Underdressed at the Symphony, with support from Mei Ehara. A second show has been added for March 4. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable night. queenelizabeththeatre.ca

Inside American Pie

Inside American Pie explores the history and mysteries behind Don McLean’s iconic song. With performances and stories, this docu-concert uncovers connections to cultural figures and events from the ’50s and ’60s, all set to McLean’s legendary music. Runs March 12 to 30. mirvish.com

When Sisters Speak

When Sisters Speak is North America’s largest showcase of Black female spoken-word artists. The 2025 Toronto event, taking place on March 29, will highlight the powerful voices of local talent at the Jane Mallett Theatre. tolive.com/St-Lawrence-Centre-for-the-Arts-Events.