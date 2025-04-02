Bidding a sad farewell to Toronto’s iconic ‘Big Red Canoe’

There was a period a decade or two ago when acclaimed Toronto novelist and artist Douglas Coupland created a number of wonderful works of public art, often as part of a development of one sort or another. The best known of these works was the Big Red Canoe perched atop Canoe Landing Park. Everyone travelling by car along the Gardiner at one point or another is familiar with it. Sadly, it burnt down.

This is very sad news that the red canoe structure at CityPlace has burnt down in a fire. I sat in the red canoe with my kids and went on many imaginary adventures! Hopefully the Douglas Coupland structure can be rebuilt. https://t.co/wgLt4zYObr #topoli pic.twitter.com/l5kVEmzF67 — Norm Di Pasquale Spadina-Harbourfront NDP 🇨🇦 (@normsworld) April 2, 2025

The park with the Big Red Canoe opened in 2009 and includes a few works from Coupland, who also had a hand in designing the green space as part of the CityPlace neighbourhood.

Other Coupland touches in the park include a vibrant installation featuring oversized fishing bobbers, a sculptural representation of a beaver dam, programmable tree lighting that will become more prominent as the foliage fills in, a pair of “iceberg benches” positioned near the canoe.

Coupland is best-known for his novels chronicling Generation X such as Generation X, Microserfs, Girlfriend in a Coma and many others. But, especially over the last decade or two, he has expanded his visual art contributions, and is often exhibiting at Daniel Faria Gallery in Toronto.

Other notable works of Coupland’s in Toronto include the Monument to the War of 1812 at the northwest corner of Bathurst and Front, and an incredible clock Supernova featuring post-war suburban homes at the Shops at Don Mills.

As one Reddit commenter suggested when news of the fire broke, it would be fantastic if Coupland designed and constructed another Big Red Canoe, this time of stainless steel and made with anti-graffiti materials.