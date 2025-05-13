The best farmers markets in Toronto from Monday to Sunday

It’s farmers market season again, and Toronto is bursting at the seams with beautiful farm-fresh produce. With markets open each day of the week and in practically every locale, now’s the time to grab a few reusable bags and your sunglasses and explore!

Monday

Sorauren Farmers Market

Where: Sorauren Park (​​46 Wabash Ave.)

When: Open 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., May 19 to October 27

Head to Sorauren Park just off Roncesvalles Avenue, admire the community garden and explore the weekly farmers market. Running strong since 2008, you’ll find plenty of sustainable produce, plus local arts and music events.

Tuesday

Trinity Bellwoods Farmers Market

Where: Northwest corner of Trinity-Bellwoods Park (Dundas Street West and Shaw Street)

When: Open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., May 6 to October 28

Dedicated to educating visitors about food sources and sustainable agriculture, the Trinity-Bellwoods Farmers Market offers seasonal, local selections, including craft cider, fresh fruit, squash, pickles and more. Come rain or shine to explore.

Cabbagetown Farmers Market

Where: Riverdale Park West (Sumach Street and Winchester Street)

When: Open 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., May 20 to October

A reintroduction of the former Riverdale Farmers Market (Toronto’s first organic market), which ran from 2001 to 2015, the Cabbagetown Farmers Market promises to bring locals a variety of sustainable food. Enjoy an afternoon of shopping dozens of farm and artisan stalls offering items like wagyu beef, fresh leafy greens, baked goods and more.

Wednesday

Bloor-Borden Farmers Market

Where: Bloor Borden parking lot (300 Borden St.)

When: Open 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., June to October

Providing Annex residents with delicious local produce since 2008, this year you’ll find sumptuous bread, rich honey and all your farm favourites. Enjoy live music and plenty of vendor stalls to shop. Come rain or shine.

Nathan Phillips Farmers Market

Where: Nathan Phillips Square (100 Queen St. W.)

When: Open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 11 to Oct. 8

Head to city hall and grab yourself a bushel of apples, some whisky-infused baked goods, maple syrup and maybe even a juicy watermelon. Meet with local farmers and vendors and enjoy a wide variety of fabulous foods — and, hey, maybe you’ll even meet the mayor!

Thursday

The Underpass Park Farmers’ Market

Where: The Underpass Park (29 Lower River St.)

When: Open 4 p.m. to 7:30 pm, May 22 to October 16

Amid a backdrop of colourful graffiti, shop equally colourful produce in Corktown’s Underpass Farmers’ Market. Come rain or shine, and enjoy an ice cream sandwich while exploring the many stalls beneath the bridge. You’ll find items like microgreens, brioche, homemade jams and even doggy treats.

Dufferin Grove Organic Farmers Market

Where: Dufferin Grove Clubhouse (northwest corner of the park)

When: Open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., year-round

Started in 2002, Dufferin Grove offers one of Toronto’s longest-running farmers markets. In the summer, expect up to 30 vendors offering farm-fresh options, including premium meats, dairy products, heirloom seeds and organic fruits and veggies.

Friday

Sherway Farmers Market

Where: Church on the Queensway parking lot (1536 The Queensway)

When: Open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., June to October

Drop by Etobicoke’s Sherway Farmers Market throughout the summer, and have your pick of perfectly ripe berries, colourful peppers and farm-fresh eggs. Indulge in fresh Ontario asparagus and the juiciest tomatoes around.

Saturday

Withrow Park Farmers Market

Where: Northeast corner of Withrow Park (Carlaw Avenue and McConnell Avenue)

When: Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., June to mid-October

A Riverdale favourite since 2006, the Withrow Park Farmers Market offers an array of fresh produce from local and organic farms. Explore forty stands featuring everything from honey and baked goods to wine, fresh eggs and cheeses.

St. Lawrence Farmer’s Market

Where: The white tent behind St. Lawrence South Market (125 The Esplanade)

When: Open from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m., year-round

Not only is St. Lawrence Market recognized as one of the top ten food markets in the world (according to National Geographic), but it also has a stellar farmers market. Come early and peruse bountiful farm produce, including winter greens, summer peaches, harvest pumpkins and spring flowers. No matter the time of year, there’s plenty of great stuff.

Junction Farmers Market

Where: Baird Park (275 Keele St.)

When: Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 17 to October 25

At the Junction Farmer’s Market, sustainability and fair trade are at their core. Explore fresh local food that’s not only healthy but supports farmers and their communities, too. From one-of-a-kind ceramics and artisan cheeses to rare mushrooms and Niagara-grown fruit, you’ll find it here.

Evergreen Brick Works Farmers Market

Where: Evergreen Brick Works (550 Bayview Ave.)

When: Open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., May to October (outdoors), November to April (indoors)

Visit Toronto’s largest farmers market at the historic Evergreen Brick Works. Featuring sustainable healthy foods across 60 vendors, you’re sure to find just what you’re looking for — from specialty products to quality honey or a pint of fresh strawberries.

Sunday

The Leslieville Farmers Market

Where: Greenwood Park

When: Open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 11 to October 26

With over 55 vendors each week, this well-loved market, which recently moved from Ashbridges Bay Park to Greenwood Park, has been running since 2011. Drop by to enjoy live music, fresh-cut flowers, organic leafy greens and plenty of goodies.

The Eglinton Way Farmers Market

Where: 125 Burnaby Blvd.

When: Open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 1 to October 26

Rows of red and orange tomatoes, stacks of asparagus and mounds of potatoes — your senses will be delighted when you visit the Eglinton Way Farmers Market in Forest Hill. Grab some artisanal dips, fresh meat and harvest veggies and enjoy a morning of great food and fun.

Deeply Rooted Farmers’ Market

Where: 455 Cosburn Ave.

When: Open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 1 to October 5

This new-ish farmers market focuses on Black and Indigenous vendors and on combating inequalities in food systems by circulating money within Black and Indigenous communities. “Our market will be a place where our community can teach, learn and connect with one another — to share their different cultures through their food,” the website says.