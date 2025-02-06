11 fun Valentine’s Day events happening in Toronto this month

Love is in the air! If you’re looking for ways to celebrate this season, join in on laugh-filled comedy shows, museum nights or crafty markets in Toronto. Whether you’re coupled up, flying solo or celebrating with friends, explore our curated list of diverse experiences in Toronto that promise joy, love and laughter for this Valentine’s Day.

Laugh the night away at Swipes Right

On Feb. 14, join The Second City for a night of hilarity. This new and fun-filled comedy show explores the humorous side of Valentine’s Day and will roast everything you love and hate about love, dating and relationships. Regardless of your relationship status, this unforgettable evening is designed to make your heart skip a beat. Secure your tickets now for an evening of joy, love and laughter.

Enjoy a night at the museum at Arcadia Earth

Embark on an exploration of Arcadia Earth with its Night At The Museum series. The now annual Valentine’s-themed event, Planet Love, takes place on Feb. 13. Enjoy custom cosmic love-inspired cocktails, food (including treats from Isabella’s Donuts), tarot card readings, a photo booth and live music. Immerse yourself in the exhibit’s creative art installations, environmental mission and captivating visuals for a uniquely enchanting date night.

Explore love, sex and indie artistry at the Erotic Arts and Crafts Fair

Experience a unique celebration at the upcoming Erotic Arts and Crafts Fair hosted at Parkdale Hall. On Feb. 8, a diverse array of knitters, crafters, zinesters, card makers and more will come together to create a one-of-a-kind atmosphere. Meet indie creators as they showcase their work exploring and celebrating themes of sex, sexuality, sexual health, gender and pleasure.

Celebrate love (of vintage) at this night market

From Feb. 14-16, Toronto Night Market is hosting a Valentine’s Day market to remember. If your idea of love is picking out the perfect vintage outfit for each other or getting a tattoo together, this is the place—shop over 100 vendors and booths that include handmade goods, tooth gem stations, tattoo artists and plenty of vintage and secondhand.

Get competitive at Valentine’s Drag Bingo Night

Buckle up for a lively Valentine’s Day Drag Bingo Night with Messy Margaret. Taking place on Feb. 14, the event invites you to bring your crush, friends or even enemies for an evening filled with fun and the chance to win amazing prizes. Enjoy four rounds of bingo as Messy Margaret lights up the stage and makes bingo a truly campy experience

Craft some love-inspired cocktails with Le Dolci

Sip, shake and stir your way into Valentine’s Day at this cocktail-making workshop on Feb. 13 and 14 with Le Dolci. This immersive event offers the opportunity to craft bespoke, love-inspired cocktails — learn from expert bartenders and leave with a new appreciation for mixology!

Have fun painting while enjoying a beer tasting

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Toronto’s Fresh Paint Studio + Cafe with a unique blend of creativity and romance! During this guided painting session, enjoy a beer tasting featuring their signature brews alongside complimentary chocolates and cheesecake.

Craft your own scented memory with a candle

Craft your own scented friendship bracelet candle at Pint & Flames: Valentine’s Candle Making Workshop, hosted at The Pint Public House. With a complimentary glass of champagne and food options available for purchase, this event promises a unique and memorable Valentine’s Day celebration for a first date or self-love adventure. Spaces are limited, so register in advance to secure your spot.

Bask in candlelight magic at Candlelight Concerts

Indulge in the enchanting ambiance of Candlelight: Valentine’s Special, where popular love-themed tunes are played against a backdrop of the soft flicker of candlelight. Talk about romantic! Featuring a program including “La Vie En Rose,” “My Heart Will Go On” and more, enjoy a 60-minute performance by the Listeso String Quartet.

Enjoy a Valentine’s cabaret

Spirit of York Distillery is transforming into a romantic Valentine Cabaret on Feb. 14. Expect a mix of burlesque, drag and magic—with plenty of spirits to go around. Bring a date or meet one there, and you’ll be having fun all night as performers including tarot reader Raiesa and close-up magician Chris Mayhew bewitch and amaze you.

Go back in time with this rom-com-themed trivia night at Hemingway’s

Join Hemingway’s for a night of laughs, love and loads of rom-com trivia at their Rom-Com Trivia Night on Feb. 13! Hosted by trivia pro Alex Harrouch, questions will pull from ’90s and 2000s rom-com classics like 10 Things I Hate About You and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. It’s the perfect way to spend Valentine’s Day with your partner or BFFs. Doors open at 6 p.m. for dinner and themed drinks, with three rounds of trivia starting at 7 p.m.