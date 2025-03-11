The best St. Patrick’s Day parties and events happening in Toronto

Looking to celebrate the luck o’ the Irish this weekend? Toronto has tons of St. Patrick’s Day activities and events to keep you seeing green all weekend long. Whether you’re looking to immerse yourself in Celtic culture by checking out some traditional music, want to spend some family time outdoors or you’re just looking to sip green beer with friends, the city has the perfect event for you.

March 15 | SoCap Comedy

Comedy Nuggets is hosting a comedy night to remember on St. Patrick’s Day! Hosted by Funny is Funny’s Jeff O’Brien and featuring headliners Chad Noonan from Danforth Comedy Festival, Amy Bugg from the Oddblock Comedy Festival and Luke Lynndale from Hollywood Improv as well as Madison Cassaday from Absolute Comedy, spend your St. Paddy’s Day celebrating Toronto’s top comics!

March 16

The famous St. Paddy’s Day parade begins at noon at the corner of St. George and Bloor and will last an hour and a half at any given point along the route, finishing at Yonge-Dundas Square. Recognized as the largest Irish-themed event held in Toronto, it will make for a fun-filled affordable family day — get ready for bagpipes, funky floats and plenty of excitement!

March 15 | Rivoli Toronto

Want to be doubly surrounded by your community this weekend? Head over to Rivoli for After Werk’s LGBTQ+ St. Paddy’s Day dance party! DJ Ames will be bringing the music all night and you can expect house music, pop music and plenty of queer artists!

March 15 | First stop at Isabelle’s, 548 King St. W.

St. Patrick’s Day is a celebration, and so it’s no surprise that a club crawl pops up every year to take you on a drinking tour around Toronto’s most popular clubs! The club crawl this year will be across King Street and the clubs are all located close to each other, including a strong start at Isabelle’s, then Deer Lady, Mister Wolf and Future. Prepare to drink, drink and be merry!

March 17 | FreePlay Toronto

For the Torontonians who are less about drinking and more about fun, Toronto Event Hub is hosting a social mixer with a St. Paddy’s Day twist. Start the night with CrowdParty trivia and group icebreakers, then enjoy some free time to play arcade games or open mingling! The cost of the ticket covers unlimited free play all night, and you can stay after 10 p.m. to party at the venue — just remember to wear green!

If you’re a one and done kind of partier, there’s one place in particular that will be calling your name. Canada’s largest St. Patrick’s Day party, Guinness SPD at Rebel, is happening all day on Saturday and includes a Lucky Charms bar, free pancake breakfast, fiddlers and Irish dancers and multiple outdoor patios.

March 28-30 | TIFF Bell Lightbox

Keep the St. Paddy’s Day festivities going long after March 17 with the Toronto Irish Film Festival! Celebrate the very best of Irish cinema with the festival that promotes the work of of Irish filmmakers to the Greater Toronto Irish community and the Toronto film festival public.

TIRFF is back with its annual festival with 9 films at TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto. The festival opens on March 28 with comedic drama Fidel Ghorm directed by Anne McCabe.

March 16 | Hemingway’s Restaurant

Combine the excitement of St. Paddy’s Day celebrations with the fun outfits of après-ski parties at Hemingway’s rooftop St. Patrick’s Day event! Spend the afternoon drinking green beer, taking ski shots and rocking out to live acoustic music by Chris Scian on the rooftop patio — don’t forget to dress the part!