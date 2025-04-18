10 best day trips from Toronto this spring

Winter is finally in the rearview, and Toronto is defrosting for patio season, cherry blossoms and springtime serotonin. If you’re itching to swap city sidewalks for waterfalls, wide roads and whimsical small towns then check out our spring bucket list guide. We’ve rounded up the best day trips just a short drive from Toronto — from scene trails to small-town gems, there’s no shortage of ways to make the most of the warmer spring weather.

Mono

A quick hour north of the city, Mono is a serene spring escape where nature and indulgence go hand in hand. Mono Cliffs Provincial Park is one of Ontario’s most scenic hiking destinations, especially in early spring when the forest begins to bloom and the crowds haven’t yet descended. In peak summer and fall, it’s so popular that visitors are sometimes turned away at the gate — but spring is your chance to sneak in early. And let’s be honest: Torontonians love nothing more than feeling like they’re part of an exclusive club. Wander the park’s eight trails, including the famed 100-foot stairway that winds between towering rock faces to a hidden wooden bridge. Then swap your hiking boots for a glass of wine at Adamo Estate Winery, or head to Hockley Valley Resort for countryside views, spa relaxation and dreamy outdoor dining.

Mount Nemo (Burlington)

If you’re craving nature without the crowds, Mount Nemo is the place. Tucked just outside Burlington, this underrated spot is a spring day trip dream. This cliffside escape offers everything from lush forest trails to epic rock climbing routes and natural caves just begging to be explored. From the Brock Harris lookout, you can spot the Toronto skyline on a clear day before heading back into the rugged trails of turkey vultures and ancient cedars — worlds away from the busy city. Feeling ambitious? Tackle a section of the Bruce Trail — Canada’s longest marked public footpath stretching 900 km — accessible right from Mount Nemo Conservation Area. Just make sure to book ahead because reservations are required. You wouldn’t want to miss out on the wild, scenic oasis awaiting you for only $6.50 per person at 5316 Guelph Line.

Newmarket

If you’re looking for one of those slow-it-down, stumbled-upon kind of days, Newmarket’s Main Street delivers. This charming downtown strip feels like stepping into a storybook. Picture red brick storefronts, string lights and historic buildings (including a museum on the history of the town, housed in a building from 1884). Start your stroll at The Maid’s Cottage, a beloved local spot serving up legendary butter tarts — so delectable that it will be difficult find a place in Toronto that comes close to rivalling this one. You can also enjoy other Canadian comfort classics, from sausage rolls to chicken pot pies. Duck into some quirky boutiques or floral shops, grab an ice cream from the walk up window, or lose yourself inside the one-of-a-kind Flamingo Noir Record Bar — a licensed vinyl lounge serving up drinks with a side of sounds. If the country mouse charm isn’t quite your scene, Upper Canada Mall is just a few minutes away. It’s a quieter alternative to Toronto’s mega-malls, with all the same big-name shops. Inside, Market & Co. offers a sleek, curated food hall experience — think fresh seafood, small-batch pastries and gourmet eats without the crowds.

Cheltenham Badlands

Unlike Katy Perry, you don’t need a passport or a rocket ship to visit this part of space. Just an hour drive from Toronto, the Cheltenham Badlands (opening May 9) is a red rock wonder that looks like something out of a sci-fi movie. This 450-million year old geological gem formed at the bottom of the ancient sea is open seasonally from May to October, offering 1 km trails, walks along the boardwal, and viewing platforms to see this Mars-like rust-coloured landscape. Add in some birdwatching or a light hike and you’ve got the makings for a perfect spring day trip.

Guelph

As the epicenter of agriculture in Ontario, Guelph is bursting with bloom in the spring, but did you know that their downtown city also packs a punch well above its weight class? Guelph is the kind of place where you can thrift all morning, eat like a locavore by lunch, and spend your afternoon riverside with a cone in hand. The city’s connection to nearby farms means its food scene is stacked with spots that keep things fresh, local, and laid-back. Skeptical? Grab a sandwich at Park Eatery and see for yourself. If you’re looking for a slower pace, follow the locals to The Boathouse, where you can sip tea, paddle the speed river or enjoy the view with a scoop of the city’s best ice cream. And don’t skip the legendary Aberfoyle Antique Market, Canada’s oldest and largest outdoor antique market, just south of town — open Sundays and packed with vintage treasures, it’s a must for any serious thrifter.

Elora

Most people grab their towels and head to Elora in the summer for the iconic swimming quarry and jaw-dropping gorge but did you know just at the banks of the Grand and Irvine rivers stands a ridiculously charming, European-inspired town? Just over an hour from the city, Elora is packed with cobblestone streets, historic stone buildings and a fairytale feel at every corner. At Elora Mill and Spa you might find yourself spending the day sipping wine at a tasting workshop and unwinding with afternoon tea. If nursing a drink all day doesn’t sound like your cup of tea, not to worry. The Mill offers hands-on culinary classes and creative workshops for those who like their day trip with a side of inspiration — and maybe a paintbrush or pastry bag. Grab a bite to eat and an afternoon coffee at the legendary Lost + Found Cafe, and don’t forget to stop into Cordial Clove Books for a new read (and to say hello to the resident shop dog, Dexter). End the day with a scoop at none other than Scoop Ice Cream, known for their legendary sundaes and inventive toppings.

St Jacobs Market (Waterloo)

Two hours from Toronto, St. Jacobs is home to Canada’s largest year-round indoor/outdoor farmers’ market, a rite of passage for anyone who loves a good road trip and an unbeatable apple fritter. Open Thursdays and Saturdays, the market is packed with fresh finds, from homemade chips dressed right in front of you to warm, doughy pretzels and those famous fritters people literally line up for. Beyond the bites, the area buzzes with charm — you might even catch a Mennonite horse and buggy rolling by. Hit up Market Road Antiques (open daily), browse the outlet mall, or time your visit with seasonal events like the Easter egg hunt (April 19), a floral workshop for Mother’s Day (May 10), or the Open Air Antique Fair (May 11). Believe the hype when we say this is Waterloo’s most beloved attraction and worth the day trip this spring.

Goodwood

Schitt’s Creek fans, this one’s for you. Just 45 minutes from Toronto, the tiny town of Goodwood doubled as the backdrop for one of the most beloved comedies of our time — and yes, the iconic spots are still there. You can stroll past Café Tropical, Rose Apothecary, Bob’s Garage and Town Hall (just note: some are private homes, so keep it calm, cool and respectful). Bob’s Garage isn’t just set dressing, it’s home to local legend Joe Toby, who makes custom furniture for people with disabilities and is known to be extra friendly with “Schittheads.” Rose Apothecary has been transformed into a charming shop filled with anything you need. From clothing, to knick knacks, and merch — you can find it here. The township also has a stacked lineup of bakeries, breweries and smokehouses. Don’t skip on the cast favourites like carrot cake from Tin Cup Caffe or butter tarts at Annina’s.

Royal Botanical Gardens (Burlington)

Spring is when the Royal Botanical Gardens come to life, and there’s no better time to experience it than now. At 680 Plains Rd. W. in Burlington, the RBG bursts into colour with the return of migratory birds, blooming magnolias and flowering cherries. Here you’ll find fragrant lilacs and delicate spring ephemeral wildflowers popping up all over. Whether you’re strolling through lush gardens or birdwatching by the ponds, this Burlington hotspot is the perfect place to soak in the season’s beauty.

Devil’s Punch Bowl (Stoney Creek)

Just under an hour from Toronto, the Devil’s Punch Bowl is a must-see natural wonder tucked into Stoney Creek. Located at 185 Ridge Rd., this dramatic site features two separate falls (upper and lower) and a gorge carved by massive meltwater rivers at the end of the last ice age. You’ll spot vibrant, layered rock formations that tell a story millions of years in the making. Legend has it the name comes from moonshiners who once sold homemade booze near the falls — a little devil’s work, if you will. Afterwards, stop into Ridge Road Winery for a wine and cheese or wine and chocolate pairing.

Dundurn Castle (Hamilton)

Hamilton is one of Ontario’s best-kept secrets when it comes to day trips. Home to over 156 waterfalls, it holds the global title for the most in one place. But beyond its scenic cascades, the city is also rich in architectural and cultural history. Enter Dundurn Castle: a stately neoclassical mansion at 610 York Blvd., complete with manicured waterfront gardens and a past as grand as its facade. You may have spotted it on The Umbrella Academy, but this 1830s villa is worth seeing up close. Enjoy a guided tour of the 40-room Italianate-style villa, and meander through the restored Historic Kitchen Garden. It’s the kind of place that turns a casual spring stroll into a step back in time.

Ranney Gorge Suspension Bridge (Trent Hills)

Make a day trip out of visiting Trent Hills this spring. The undersung township has it all — a stunning provincial park, an unexpected attraction (or two) and heaps of culture. Head to Ferris Provincial Park in Campbellford and take a stroll across the Ranney Gorge Suspension Bridge, spanning 300 feet and hovering 30 feet above the rushing waters below. Then, feast your eyes on the world’s largest toonie — also located in Campbellford, this larger-than-life monument is 27 feet high and 18 feet wide and truly staggering up close. See a play in one of the most unique theatre venues you’ve ever seen, Westben — a 400-seat barn theatre. And in nearby Warkworth, prepare for an empurpled experience on the Warkworth Lilac Trail. Running from May 24-25, the annual festival will feature 83 different varieties of lilacs along the almost 3 km trail.