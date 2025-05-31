The best outdoor furniture stores in and around Toronto

Summer is around the corner in Toronto, and everything is in full swing — including the urge to spend as much time outdoors as possible! How does morning coffee in the sunshine sound? Or an afternoon lounging in the fresh air? How about a BBQ night with friends finished off with drinks by the fire pit? If you want to get the most out of your warm weather plans, snagging a few patio pieces is a good first step. To help you get started, here are 11 outdoor furniture stores in Toronto that provide everything you need to make your backyard or patio the place to be for the season.

Bring the indoors outside with stylish patio furniture, bistro sets and dining arrangements — whatever you’re looking for in terms of outdoor living, Inside Out in Eglinton West and Woodbridge has it all. Browse their great selection of fire features, barbecues, privacy screens and accessories to make hosting your next backyard BBQ the event of the season.

Helping you create the outdoor space you’ve always wanted, Casualife in Markham and Mississauga offers elegant patio furniture options and onsite designer assistance. Featuring a curated selection of outdoor living pieces, from country-chic to coastal contemporary, you’ll find the perfect fit for your lifestyle here.

While away the day in the hanging chair of your dreams, or go all out with a customized backyard pavilion fit with modern furnishings. From accent pieces and accessories to full-scale outdoor living and dining setups, Jardin De Ville in North York or on Adelaide Street has you covered.

Featuring a collection of Canadian-made outdoor furniture, Wicker Park in Mississauga promises to give back to the community by keeping their products locally made and reasonably priced. Head to their showroom to find the perfect patio sofa, sectional or Muskoka lounger (perfectly created for days hanging dockside), or check out the hanging fire bowls — they make a great social centrepiece to any yard.

Take a trip to Greektown and explore the delightful outdoor options at Moss. Offering everything from unique planters, outdoor cushions and al fresco accessories to colourful Muskoka chairs and even Acacia Wood patio sets, there’s plenty to choose from at this well-loved shop on the Danforth.

Whether you’re looking to transform a commercial, residential or even small-scale space, Ard Outdoor in North York has the experts you’ll want to make your outdoor vision a reality. Find the perfect weatherproof club chair or chaise lounge to add to your patio, or reimagine your outdoor space entirely with the help of one of their designers.

With so many unique furniture pieces to transform your outdoor spaces, Southport Outdoor Living in both Toronto and Vaughan will help you complete your dream backyard. The team is knowledgeable and will provide expert advice on picking the perfect pieces from their extensive collection. From full-scale patio furniture sets to eclectic outdoor accents like fire tables, there’s plenty of high-quality options to jazz up your home.

If you’re looking to reimagine your outdoor space on a budget, you’ll want to explore the many unbelievable deals at JYSK. With locations in Scarborough and Mississauga, find full patio sets for under $1,000 in many instances — without scrimping on style. Whether you’re looking for wood or rattan-inspired pieces or a sturdy bistro set to enjoy morning coffee in the sun, you’ll find it here.

Drop by West Elm to explore a huge collection of outdoor living accessories and find just what you’re looking for. Add some zhuzh to your space with beautiful stone and ceramic planters, or snag a classic wicker patio set with a modern twist. Featuring big-ticket items like outdoor kitchens and quality designer furniture for your every need, West Elm, with a location at Yonge and Eglinton and Liberty Village, will help make spending time in your garden feel like a holiday — every day.

From sleek stone coffee tables and bird baths to Teak patio sets and more, CB2 on Queen West offers elegant options for an elevated outdoor experience. Whether you’re looking to breathe new life into your home or open-air living space, CB2 promises free expert interior design advice to help create your next favourite spot to spend time in.

Featuring the largest selection of outdoor furniture options in Canada, Dot Furniture with locations in Toronto, Mississauga and Woodbridge has endless options to peruse. Revamp your garden space with any number of great outdoor living and dining sets, colourful patio umbrellas, accent pieces and open-air cooking and dining gear.