6 of the best Oscars watch parties to attend in Toronto this weekend

The biggest night in Hollywood is back this weekend, and Toronto has plenty to root for! Toronto journalist Emily Kassie and Secwépemc filmmaker Julian Brave NoiseCat are nominated for their incredible documentary Sugarcane. Craig Lathrop is nominated as part of the production design team of Nosferatu, while Linda Muir was nominated for best costume design on the same film. And Ontario’s David Giammarco is nominated for best sound for his work on A Complete Unknown. Whether you’re a fan of The Substance, A Real Pain, Conclave or Anora, why not cheer on your favourites with the rest of the city at an Oscars watch party this weekend?

Live Oscars broadcast with Hot Docs

Is the red carpet your favourite part of watching the Oscars? Walk your own this weekend thanks to Hot Docs’ free screening of the award show! You’re welcome to come in your best evening wear or your best evening sweatpants to judge the red carpet looks at 6 p.m. before enjoying the show at 8 p.m. There will also be Oscar Nominated Song Karaoke! Before it begins, place bets on who you think will be winning and then get ready to root for Toronto!

O’Grady’s Oscar Party

If the fashion is more important to you than the awards at the Oscars, head to O’Grady’s for an Oscar party that will be full of glitz and glam! Put on your best outfit and strut down the red carpet before watching (and judging) the stars as they don their best outfits and strut too. With hosts Lou Lou and Golden Boy Daniel, it will be a night to remember! There will also be an Oscar pool, so study up!

Messy’s Oscar party at Lula Lounge

If you love gambling and love drag, Messy’s Oscar party at Lula Lounge is the place for you! Hosted by Messy Margaret and Madee Lovegood, there will be a winners pool going for those who get their bets in before the first award. Once you’ve gambled all your money away, sit back and enjoy some drag performances throughout the night, plus trivia and even door prizes.

Oscars viewing party with Toronto Movies and Outings Group

The Toronto Movies and Outings group is back with their popular Oscars party, and it’s the place to be if you’re looking to make some new friends by bonding over your love (or hatred) of some of the movies up for big awards! Head over to the Firkin on Yonge’s top floor and grab drinks and snacks from the menu while you cheer on your favourite actors. Join the raffle for big prizes, enter your own Oscar ballot and see who comes out on top!

Watch the Oscars with TIFF

TIFF’s Oscars watch party is popular for a reason — if it’s your thing, it’s pretty fun to be surrounded by cinephiles while watching (OK, more like critiquing) the biggest Hollywood award show. Sangita Patel and Carlos Bustamante, long-time entertainment reports and new hosts of Youtube show and podcast Click and Tell will be hosting the night, filled with trivia, expert commentary and fun surprises!

Oscars viewing party with Comedy Bar

If you like your Oscars with a side of comedy (and comedy that’s a little better than what the Oscars host often subjects us to), head to Comedy Bar Danforth on Sunday and get ready to laugh. The event is hosted by Paul Beers and Viza DeCline and will include special guests throughout the night. Dress to impress for the red carpet (complete with a photo with Ms. Rivers), play Oscars bingo and fill out your predictions ballot in the hopes of winning a few prizes!