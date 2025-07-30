You may never get your childhood summers back — but this Toronto throwback guide comes close

Before restaurant menus came with a QR code, Toronto summers were simple. You wore jelly sandals until your feet blistered, lined up for Tiger Tail at Tom’s, then lost your lunch on the Rotor at the CNE. This was summer when hanging out actually meant hanging out, and a whole day could disappear to a Slip ’N Slide and a cassette playing Barbie Girl. This is our rewind to those simpler summers — and a lo-fi guide to doing it all again in 2025.

THRILL RIDES OF THE PAST THAT YOU CAN STILL TRY TODAY

POLAR EXPRESS

A longtime favourite since its debut at the CNE in 1969, prepare to spin backwards on a track that features plenty of peaks and dips as the music plays and the speed picks up.

MINEBUSTER

One of five roller coasters to debut at the grand opening of Canada’s Wonderland in 1981, the rickety wooden roller coaster is still delighting visitors to this day.

THE ROTOR

A feat of physics that’s been around since 1953, the CNE’s Rotor hits 33 rotations a minute at top speed. Riders stick to the walls and defy gravity as the floor drops away!

CENTREVILLE TRAIN



Centreville Amusement Park opened in 1967, and the iconic Lil’ Red and Lil’ Blue of the Centreville Train have been chugging along through the park for just as long.

THE BEST T.O. VINTAGE SHOPS FOR RETRO FINDS

1960s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mama Loves You (@mamalovesyouvintage)

Mother-daughter-run Mama Loves You Vintage is a major second-hand powerhouse in the city, and it’s packed with 1960s gems — playsuits, minidresses, folk blouses and all that flower power.

1970s

Trust that Courage My Love has all your ’70s needs — they know a thing or two about the decade, considering they opened in 1975! Shop miniskirts, denim flares and endless groovy accessories.

1980s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mama Loves You (@mamalovesyouvintage)

Kensington Market staple Exile Vintage keeps pretty much all the decades in stock, including a pretty radical 1980s collection. High-waisted denim, bombers and even a very Pretty in Pink party dress can be found here.

1990s

Chosen Vintage‘s clothing collection runs the gamut of all the top 1990s trends, from grunge to model-inspired minimalism. Graphic Ts, overalls, slinky high-neck maxis — you name it, they’ve got it.

BACK TO THE FUTURE

Hop in a time machine this summer with Back to the Future: The Musical, a Broadway favourite that puts a musical twist on the cinematic classic, running until Aug. 31. After you’ve visited 1955 with Marty McFly, you can meet the original Marty at Fan Expo Canada! To celebrate the movie’s 40th anniversary, both Michael J. Fox and Doc Brown himself, Christopher Lloyd, will be appearing at Fan Expo. The expo runs from Aug. 21 to 24, and you can meet the duo in person from Aug. 22 to 23.

ROLL WITH IT

Take part in a classic 1970s summer pastime with Suso Skate Co., which runs a summer-only roller skating pop-up under the Bentway. Book your skate size (or bring your own) and time online and get ready to roll through the decades — and if you’re feeling a little rocky, you can even book a skating lesson. For full retro immersion, the pop-up runs regular themed nights, including Nineties Fridays, Seventies Sundays and Old School Saturdays.

COLLECT THEM ALL



Move over, Labubus — start a new hobby this summer by building a new collection of gems from the past. From Tamagotchis and Beanie Babies to Pokémon and action figures, East York’s Treehouse Collectibles has it all. A magical labyrinth filled with toys you haven’t seen in decades, the shop also offers buy/sell/trade and consigning services, in case you’re looking to pare down your childhood collection and make room for new ones.

SONIC REWIND



Toronto is going to be overrun with all your favourite artists from decades past this month. Party like it’s 1999 with Goo Goo Dolls on Aug. 10 and Blue Rodeo on Aug. 23 at Budweiser Stage, then Oasis from Aug. 24 to 25 at Rogers Stadium. Travel back to the ’70s and ’80s with Styx and Kevin Cronin with Don Felder at Budweiser on Aug. 13, and then Neil Young Aug. 17 and 19. And queen of rock and roll Stevie Nicks visits Scotiabank Arena Aug. 15.

A SUNNYSIDE SWIM

Partake in a summer activity that Torontonians have been enjoying since 1925 — go for a swim at Sunnyside Pool. Admission at that time was a whole 35 cents for adults (10 for children). On hot summer days, kids lugging towels would hop on the free shuttle and spend all day in the water, until their parents summoned them home. Some things never change!

LAZY HAZY CRAZY DAYS

There’s no better way to feel like a kid again than spending those waning hours of sunlight before dinner outside. Gather a few friends and bring out your favourite toy from the past: pass around a Skip-It (available at Canadian Tire), cool off on a Slip ‘N Slide (available at Toytown), work up a sweat trying to figure out Double Dutch or kick it really old school with sidewalk chalk.

TORONTO’S TOP RETRO ARCADE BARS

FREEPLAY TORONTO

Spend $10 for a night of endless vintage arcade fun — including 1990s hit Dance Dance Revolution and a pinball alley ranging from a Star Wars theme to Jurassic Park.

TILT ARCADE BAR

T.O.’s largest retro arcade offers over 90 games from across the decades. Travel to the ’70s with Asteroids and Pong or the ’80s with Donkey Kong and Pac-Man.

ZED*80

A newer addition to Toronto’s vintage arcade scene, visit here for a more intimate and nostalgic experience. Play all day (or night), from Tetris to Nintendo to Skee Ball.

GET WELL

A cosy bar serving up over 70 beer options, the arcade games here are totally free. Play Centipede, Ghost Busters pinball, Frogger and more as you wait for your IPA.

HOT & STEAMIE

Toronto’s love for retro eats runs deep. Michelin chef David Schwartz knows this first-hand: his parents ran one of the city’s first hot dog carts in the ’80s, serving steamies at Yorkville and Hazelton. Today, that same energy thrives at Corktown’s Hangout Street and Queen West’s Food Alley, a colourful patchwork of vendors, where food trucks, carts and pop-ups live on.

NEON NIGHTS

Always wanted to experience the magic of an Asian night market? Big since the ‘80s in China and beyond, these bustling bazaars bring summer nights to life — and Toronto’s 15th annual Waterfront Night Market (Aug. 8 to 10) at Hotel X brings that vibe alive. This retro-flavoured fest serves dumplings, wok-fried everything, glowing lights and neon vibes.

PIC THE SPOT

Picnics are Toronto’s retro summer anthem — checkered blankets under shady trees, homemade sandwiches, juicy watermelon and a flask of lemonade or iced tea. Riverdale Park and the Toronto Islands remain classic picnic spots. Today, swap your Tupperware for a fully loaded basket from Cured Catering, trade vinyl for Spotify and keep the good vibes sun soaked and care-free.

PATIO LEGENDS



Nothing says summer in the city like grabbing a patio table in Little Italy. The Sicilian Sidewalk Café — one of Toronto’s very first patios and its oldest gelateria — is still serving up scoops and espresso the old school way. A few doors down, Café Diplomatico is where generations of Italians have cheered for the Azzurri — and yes, we’re still waiting on that next cup.

SCOOP, THERE IT IS

4 nostalgic spots scooping summer joy

SUNDAE FUNDAY

Since ‘69, Tom’s Dairy Freeze has been dishing out real-deal soft-serve that’s as classic as a banana split and as iconic as its neon sign — plus all your retro faves: sundaes piled high, slushy floats and shakes.

PEDAL PUSHERS

If summer had a soundtrack in the ’80s, it was the jingle of a Dicky Dee bike. The originals may be gone, but you can still find retro carts at festivals and spots like High Park, peddling Cyclones and sweet nostalgia.

CHILL OUT

Step into the Big Chill and you’re instantly transported to a spot straight from the ’60s, with its candy-pink walls and diner booths. Enjoy classics like Tiger Tail or the creamy, new school Pistachio Kulfi.

FROYO FRENZY

Remember the ’90s froyo craze? It began in 1986 when Yogen Früz opened at Promenade Shopping Centre. Scoop your own adventure at Haydn’s Acai, the city’s first self-serve froyo bar at Stackt Market.