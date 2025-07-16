Toronto’s fantastic restaurants attract celebrities more often than you’d think. Keep an eye out for stars during your next dining outing – we’ve got the scoop on where they’ve been in the city!

Here are the best restaurants for celebrity spotting in Toronto.

Curryish Tavern

Actor Jesse Eisenberg, known for The Social Network, recently visited Toronto and made a surprise stop at Curryish Tavern, a contemporary Indian restaurant not typically known as a celebrity hot spot. Joined by his wife, daughter and a friend, Eisenberg enjoyed dishes like cheese curd samosas and green tomato butter chicken. Owner Miheer Shete praised the actor’s friendly nature and who knows, the visit might help put the low-key Queen West spot on more celebs’ radar.

Fat Pasha and Schmaltz

Chef Anthony Rose owns both Fat Pasha and Schmaltz and last summer, they had a special visitor – none other than Drew Barrymore. Rose humorously shared the encounter on Instagram, revealing a playful anecdote about their almost-dating history. Despite the lighthearted remark, it seems the chef and the actress share a connection through their love for his restaurants, as captured in a candid Instagram post from July.

Chen Chen

Famous for its exceptional Nashville Hot Chicken, Chen Chen is a celebrity magnet. Marvel actor Simu Lee is among the stars known to frequent the restaurant, and most recently, rapper J. Cole joined the list. He was spotted enjoying ice cream and chicken sandwiches at this West Queen West hotspot.

SIlent H

Opened just last year, Silent H has swiftly become the city’s newest Mexican hotspot, attracting a local A-list following. In the previous summer, Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was spotted enjoying a meal at the buzzy new restaurant, leaving us curious about who might be the next celebrity to grace its doors.

Pai

Celebrities can’t resist the allure of Pai, the Thai restaurant owned by Toronto’s beloved foodies Nuit and Jeff Regular, even earning a spot in the Michelin Guide. While encountering Raptors players like Jakob Poeltl, director Guillermo Del Toro and actress Estella Warren might not be guaranteed, the frequented spot increases your chances of a star-studded sighting given its popularity among the celebrity crowd.

MSSM Yorkville

Opened just last year by Toronto’s only two Michelin-starred chef, Masaki Saito, MSSM Yorkville introduces a unique 14-course omakase menu at an affordable $98 per person. The allure of a celebrity chef naturally draws a celebrity clientele, as evidenced when rap superstar Drake paid a visit. It leaves us wondering if this sushi spot will find its way into any upcoming Drake songs.