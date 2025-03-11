 The 50 best bakeries in Toronto - Streets Of Toronto
bakery pompette bakery feature 1

The 50 best bakeries in Toronto

Who doesn’t love stepping into a bakery? The irresistible smell of fresh bread baking, the counters loaded with pastries, cakes and sweets — it’s enough to make you want to order one of everything. Toronto boasts a diverse range of bakeries, offering treats from around the world. From classic Canadian butter tarts to delicate French croissants, here are 50 of the city’s best to ensure you taste it all.

pompette

Bakery Pompette

The bread is handmade fresh daily with a 24-hour fermentation process that employs organic flour from Canadian farmers.
romis bakery

Romi’s

This bakery and market is the perfect place to pick up a little bit of sunshine — think shakshuka, falafel, challah, zaatar fries, cookies and more.
sud forno bakery

Sud Forno

Upon entering you’ll be greeted with a glass display chock full of goods. A row of Italian sweets await.
roselle-turtle-tart

Roselle

The menu at Roselle is based in French patiserrie, but is also influenced by many of the city's local flavours.
Nadège Patisserie

Nadège Patisserie Queen Street

These sweets are a tasty afternoon treat for a Saturday spent at Trinity Bellwoods Park with an array of flavours that changes seasonally.

Goûter by RA

Goûter means taste in French, and this patisserie's offerings truly are a gift to the tastebuds.
Bomou

Bomou Artisanal Bakery

Bomou’s signature products include their pistachio croissant and a selection of freshly-baked baguettes.
Blackbird Baking Co.

Blackbird Baking Co.

Blackbird Baking Co. is the resident bakery in Kensington known for its delectable bread and artisanal baked goods.
Almond Butterfly

Almond Butterfly

Having opened in 2011, Almond Butterfly is a petite bakery and bistro that has always been completely gluten-free.
bunners bakery

Bunner's Bake Shop

Every single sweet treat that enters their ovens is completely plant-based and made with ingredients that are as sustainably and ethically sourced as possible.
bake code

Bake Code

Bake Code's bread menu is the star attraction, featuring 40-50 different styles of loaves on any given day.

Baker and Scone

Baker and Scone is wholly dedicated to the numerous ways in which the scone can become a beacon of sweet, tender goodness or savoury, rich nourishment.
bakerbots baking- cupcakes

Bakerbots Baking

Just a quick hop, skip, and a jump away from Ossington station, Bakerbots Baking is serving up some of Toronto’s coolest (and sweetest) baked goods.

Bang Bang

What's better than fresh made ice cream sandwiched between two freshly baked cookies? Can't think of anything? That's what we thought.

Barbershop Patisserie

This Little Italy shop is open daily until pastries are sold out and also offers pre-ordered cakes.
Bobbette & Belle

Bobbette & Belle

The Bobbette & Belle bakeshop produces cupcakes, cakes, pies and cookies for everything from a midday sweet treat moment to a custom-designed wedding cake.
Bonjour Brioche

Bonjour Brioche

For over 20 years, Bonjour Brioche has been a Riverside favourite for baked goods, brunch and bistro eats.
brick street bakery

Brick Street Bakery

Known for its selection of baked treats, this homey space is filled with the scent of just-out-of-the-oven bread, which includes picks such as warm croissants and basil and parsley loaves.
Brioche Dorée

Brioche Dorée

The eats range from artisanal breads to brioche to various types of croissants: butter, chocolate and almond. Pastries include the likes of apple turnovers and apricot danishes.
Brodflour

Brodflour

Sweet and savoury treats are both the name of Brodflour's game. With seasonal goodness bringing a rotating menu, bread is the focal point of this bakery's offering.

Charmaine Sweets

Taste a mother's love in every bite of a treat from Charmaine Sweets. Owner Teresa Ho and her daughter are baking cookies, cakes and other sweet pastries from their Leaside locale.
Delysees

Delysées

Delysées is doing everything right. Well-known for its incredible product, stunning presentation and beyond great service.
Dessert Lady

Dessert Lady

This Yorkville bakery has been turning out some of the city's most luxurious and over-the-top wedding cakes since 2005.

Dufflet

Dufflet has always been a destination for divine and delectable pastries in Toronto.
Emmer

Emmer

There’s nothing quite like the delicious taste of a moist and mouth-watering loaf of sourdough bread, and that's exactly what Emmer is best known for.
Forno Cultura Queen West

Forno Cultura Queen West

Forno Cultura is a beautiful, Italian-style bakery on Queen between Dovercourt and Ossington. Each day, bakers whip up freshly made breads and pastries using Italian recipes that have been passed down through generations.
gerrard st bakery

Gerrard St. Bakery

Here, baked treats have a bit of retro flair. Mom’s recipe for carrot cake sits alongside grandma’s butter tarts, though the corn syrup from that recipe has been replaced with maple syrup.

Grodzinski Bakery

This Kosher bakery is completely nut-free and has a huge selection of baked and prepared goods. Find their counter stocked with freshly made pastries every day.
harbord-bakery

Harbord Bakery

This old-fashioned Jewish bakery brought traditional baked goods, bread and artisanal food products to Toronto before artisanal was a hipster term.
hazukido

Hazukido

The first North American outpost of the Taiwanese bakery chain, Hazukido specializes in expertly-executed croissants. There are dozens of sweet and savoury flavours available.
Lamanna Bakery

Lamanna

This neighbourhood bakery is one of the most famous in Toronto - with good reason. It's been home to the iconic "Big Slice" since 2004, and its baked goods are not to be missed.
la rocca bakery

La Rocca Creative Kitchen

If you're looking for those mega-trendy, sweet and luxurious cakes that have taken the city by storm, look no further than La Rocca Creative Kitchen.
Le Beau

Le Beau

Pastry Chef Olga Spivak's East End gem specializes in croissants and laminated dough - over 500 flavours of the former have graced the tummies of Torontonians.

Lumiere Patisserie

There's tons of fresh bread that can be purchased still warm every morning.
mashion

Mashion

Mashion has gained a reputation for offering surprisingly high-quality sweet and savoury treats at low prices.

The Night Baker

Former chemists, the duo put their scientific skills to work developing the Night Baker’s signature soft, chewy cookies, which are made fresh every day.
Padaria

Padaria

Padaria is a Brazilian bakery with no shortage of goodness or cozy vibes. With both sweet and savoury options on offer, there's something for every craving.
patisserie-la-cigogne-interior

Pâtisserie La Cigogne

La Cigogne is known for its stunning desserts, however it’s not all about the sweets; the patisserie also does amazing lunches.

Petite Thuet

Petite Thuet serves hand-baked treats, jams, prepared meals and even offers a catering menu. Baked goods include signature handcrafted sourdoughs, tarts, and butter and almond croissants.
phipps

Phipps Bakery Cafe

Cakes, pies and tarts are Phipps's specialty and are a guaranteed hit at any dinner party or family gathering.
Rahier

Rahier Patisserie

Rahier Patisserie has been a mainstay in the Leaside neighbourhood since it first opened its doors in 1996. Now more than two decades later, residents in South Bayview continue to flock to the bakery for its intimate atmosphere and delicious baked goods.

SanRemo Bakery

In the 50 plus years they've been in business, SanRemo has only continued to gain popularity, and you'll rarely find a day it's not constantly packed with customers.
Serano Bakery

Serano

Serano has been serving up sweetness in Toronto since 1994, operating both a bakery that delivers goodies straight to your door as well as a bakery and cafe that allows fans to sit and enjoy a coffee and a cookie in a cozy atmosphere.

Sweetie Pie

The bakery's specialty is – you guessed it, handcrafted pies of all flavours – including apple, blueberry, cherry, lemon, pecan, strawberry rhubarb and even a savoury braised beef short rib, spiced beef curry and more.
Sweet Flour Bake Shop

Sweet Flour Bake Shop

The bakery offers a range of scratch-made cookies, cupcakes, cookie cakes, bars, and including holiday-themed treats. Their baked-to-order cookies are known for their crispy exterior and soft centre.
thobor

Thobors Boulangerie Patisserie Café

A true family business, Sylvie Thobor and husband Marc are the artisan bakers behind all that production, with Sylvie acting as pastry chef and chocolatier, and Marc’s hands deftly making all the award winning breads.

Tori’s Bakeshop

The bakeshop may be Tori’s, but the treats are for everyone. Right in the heart of the Beaches, Tori’s Bakeshop is an environmentally conscious, all-natural organic bakery.

Tre Mari Bakery

Tre Mari operates as both a market and cafe, offering fresh bread and groceries next to a comfortable seated area to enjoy an espresso latte while nibbling on a hazelnut cannoli.
wanda's

Wanda’s Pie in the Sky

Each day, the team at Wanda's whips up a variety of pies, cakes and tarts made from scratch and with love, in addition to other smaller treats like cookies, cupcakes with a buttercream filling.

XO Bisous

This charming café has a breakfast and lunch menu with salads and sandwiches made fresh daily with quality ingredients.
