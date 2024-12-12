These are the men’s fashion trends Toronto will be obsessed with this winter

With snowfall upon us, fashion can feel like an impossible task — but there are still ways to look stylish under all those layers. For the menswear lovers, don’t miss these trends that anyone can enjoy for the season in Toronto. From exploring new eyewear shapes to doubling down on the basics, this men’s fashion trend report is sure to hit everyone’s comfort zone.

Power coats

As a Torontonian, no fashion investment makes more sense than high quality, esteemed coats that will live with you for decades to come. This season, we’re moving away from fur-lined parkas and puffer coats, and instead opting for power jackets, of the structured overcoat variety. From Gucci and JW Anderson to Burberry and Loewe, brands are putting their own spin on these tailored coats, from pinstripe motifs to reinforced nylon. Thrift stores have a solid selection of overcoats straight from the ’80s and ’90s at this time of year that will have you feeling like you’re the boss.

Big glasses

Whether it’s sunglasses or prescription eyewear, men’s fashion is moving away from thin frames and underprotected lenses. It’s much more versatile to go for an outlandish pair of sunglasses, as they serve as the statement piece. Bonnie Clyde have been a mainstay in the chunky frame game for a while now, and you can find them at Livestock Toronto, as well as Gentle Monster (in stock at Thornhill’s Parks Optical) for more of a gen Z feel. Cutler and Gross does some terrific acetate eyewear ranging from funky colours to more daily hues like black and desert brown — and the London brand even has a Queen West store so you can try on frame in person.

Good ol’ fashioned denim

There’s not a world that exists where denim goes out of style. The only twist for this season is that people are in the mood for legacy pairs. Japanese selvedge denim has been all the rage; after about three to four months of wearing your selvedge denim, the material “breaks,” causing the jeans to distress in the areas which you’ve moved the most, creating a one of one pair of jeans just for you. Move to brands like Edwin (on Ossington Avenue) or Dutil (on Queen West) for your next pair of denim.

Chunky knits

Knits are a mainstay in winter wardrobes. This season, fisherman knits have been a hero item for quite a few brands, especially in the case of JW Anderson and his collab with Uniqlo. Knits are only getting chunkier, although that doesn’t mean they can’t be form-fitting. Some companies are offering customers vest versions of their favourite sweaters, allowing for layering over a thermal shirt and adding depth to your outfit. Try Beau Men’s on Dundas West or Bloor West’s Muddy George for a hard-to-beat knitwear selection.

Neckties into necklaces

Neckties have made a move to the streetwear world, and they’re slowly replacing necklaces. The same outfits that now require a necktie used to feature two or three open buttons and some chains exposed on the chest in the past. People are wearing button up shirts with neckties that are usually layered under a cardigan, light knit sweater or leather jacket. The specifics of the tie are up to you, although wool ties with branding near the blade have been particularly popular.