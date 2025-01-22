13 best indoor things to do to stay warm and have fun this winter in Toronto

We’re reaching frostbite-level temperatures in Toronto, and it’s the kind of cold where stepping outside for even five minutes to travel from subway cart to home feels like too much effort. But if you still want to make the most of winter without having to brave the cold, there’s plenty to do in the city. Here’s our guide to the best indoor things to do in Toronto.

Go to a comedy show

There are so many great comedians performing in Toronto, and there’s something about having a good laugh that just makes you feel warmer! See Sarah Silverman on Jan. 31, Taylor Tomlinson on Feb. 1, Nurse John on Feb. 2 or Kumail Nanjiani on Feb. 8. Or head to your local independent comedy club and see some up-and-comers, such as pro open-mic night at The Corner Comedy Club or Comedy Bar’s the After Party.

From sporting challenges to obstacle courses and axe-throwing experiences, Toronto’s top indoor sports facilities have got you covered with fun and potentially sweat-inducing activities, perfect for your next winter fitness adventure. Try out bocce, jump into a ball pit, go carting or challenge yourself to a rock climb.

Make your own pottery

Get crafty this winter at a pottery class where you can do not just the decorating, but the building! Whether the pottery wheel or hand-building is more your thing, you’ll leave with a new bowl, mug or plate that you can actually use. 4Cats and the Gardiner Museum offer some of the most affordable classes in Toronto, or you can learn directly from a professional at local spots such as Monty Creative Studio.

We may unofficially consider summer to be concert season in Toronto, but winter is an underrated time to see your favourite artist on stage — when the weather is warm, who wants to stay inside anyway? Our list of Toronto’s top winter concerts features everyone from Billy Joel to Soccer Mommy.

You don’t need to travel far for a spa escape — Toronto is home to quite a few delightful saltwater spas and caves for a unique and relaxing staycation. From Dead Sea salt pools to trendy float studios, you’ll leave feeling like you’re floating.

With so many great places to try out golfing indoors in the city, there’s no reason to wait until the spring for the snow to melt from your nearest green. With many spaces set up with physical areas for short gameplay and virtual setups to practice your long shots, you won’t be rusty at all when you return to your golf club for the first time this season.

Get competitive at a board game cafe

Take a trip to a board game cafe in Toronto and settle in for an afternoon filled with hot drinks and some heated competition to keep you warm! Check out classics like Snakes & Lattes or Twilight Cafe.

Jazz bars are even more enjoyable on a bitingly cold winter day — step inside, take in the tunes, sip on a cocktail and enjoy knowing that you’re safe from the blustering winds outside. Check out this new jazz vinyl bar on Ossington, or check out our list of the city’s best piano bars.

Do some retro rollerskating

Rollerskating — it’s like ice skating, but without the cold! We’re lucky to have a few different roller skating rinks right in the city and just outside of it with all the retro vibes — check out Union Station’s free rink, open until Feb. 2, or head to the classic, Scooter’s Roller Palace in Mississauga, for year-round fun.

Lunar New year is fast approaching, and there are so many ways to celebrate the Year of the Snake! Our roundup of the city’s best events includes everything from the city’s first Spring Festival featuring a new fireworks display to a themed Toronto Symphony Orchestra performance and a Lunar New Year drag show.

Toronto’s popular event series, Big Gay Night, is trying something new: the Big Gay Musical. Happening on Feb. 13, nothing will keep you warmer than shouting along to the lyrics of your favourite musicals — with a super sapphic twist.

Desperate for a few rays of Vitamin D but not willing to brave the cold? Head to a super sunny restaurant for lunch instead — the perfect time of day to soak in those precious minutes of sun, opt for these restaurants so that you can actually enjoy the sun from indoors.

Stay warm and stylish by bringing the clothes you’re tired of to a clothing swap. Depending on how much you bring, you could leave with an entirely new wardrobe for almost free! It’s like shopping without the guilt — for the planet or for your wallet. Check out She Shops Swap’s event or T.O. The Good Swap’s, both on Jan. 28.