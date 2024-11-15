These are the most magical holiday train rides in Ontario this winter

Holiday-themed train rides present a perfect opportunity to get into the festive spirit this winter. These magical trains are filled with traditional carols and live entertainment, covered from top to bottom in luminous decorations and offer tasty treats, providing the perfect family bonding experience! The annual CPKC Holiday Train and Holiday Express will make a pit stop in Toronto on the evening of Nov. 29, but there are many other holiday train experiences in Ontario that you can check out:

Step into a festive world of wonder as you board this magically decorated vintage train — you’ll feel like you’re in a holiday movie! Santa will be waiting to greet children (from ages one to 92) and take professional photos in the 1899-style dining car. Don’t forget to bring your kids’ wish lists as Santa’s elves will ensure your messages reach the North Pole from their telegraph office via a Santa-gram! When you’re done riding the train, take a stroll through the holiday station and museum grounds, featuring crackling fire pits, carolers, delicious refreshments, reindeer games and more! Cost: $25.57. The train ride runs on Saturdays, Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14. Railway Museum of Eastern Ontario, 90 William St. W., Smiths Falls, Ont.

Hop on board Santa’s Jolly Journey heritage train and travel through the wintery Waterloo countryside from St. Jacob’s north toward Elmira and back. This one-hour (all-ages) holiday train ride takes place in the morning and afternoon. Enjoy festive carols, a seated visual scavenger hunt and of course a visit from Santa! Cost: $25.99+ | Free for children under two. Coach and first-class seats available for purchase.

If you prefer a nighttime experience, then check out the enchanting Santa’s Candy Crossing! This one-hour, fully immersive, all-ages holiday production ride is filled with entertainment, music and merriment, as passengers help Santa transport batches of yummy Christmas candy to Candy Crossing! Cost: $35.99+ | Free for children under two. Coach/first-class seats available for purchase.

For a more adult-themed holiday train ride, check out Santa’s Nightcap, for ages 19 and over. Join Santa for a nightcap as he kicks back and lets loose before another busy day of transporting Christmas candy. Your ticket includes one alcoholic beverage and snack from Santa and a take-home treat, with more drinks available for sale. Cost: $55.99 (coach) | $75.99 (first-class).

The train rides take place throughout November and December. Each journey begins at the WCR Farmers’ Market Station (330 Farmers Market Rd., between the St. Jacobs Farmers Market and the Value Village Shopping Centre).

Get into the Christmas spirit on this enchanting train ride! Ride the rails with Santa this holiday season on a vintage streetcar — trek through the woods and admire snow on the trees as traditional Christmas carols ring through the air. The streetcars, buildings and grounds will all be decorated for the season. Rides are about 20 minutes, and you can purchase cider, hot chocolate, coffee and delicious cookies on-site. Dates: Dec. 7, 8, 14, 15. 13629 Guelph Line, Milton, Ont.

Join this 75-minute Christmas light viewing trolley tour and experience Kingston lit up for the holidays! It’s a perfectly festive family activity where you’ll carol along to Christmas classics as you travel throughout the city on a vintage red trolley. Tours operate Thursday to Sunday from Dec. 6-22, and then daily from Dec. 23-31. Tours depart from 248 Ontario St. in downtown Kingston. Tickets can be bought online or by calling 613-549-5544. Cost: $19 (children) | $38 (teens/adults 16+). Kingston and Pembroke Railway Station. 209 Ontario St., Kingston, Ont.

Head to southwestern Ontario for this vintage holiday train ride! Enjoy a ride across Elgin County’s countryside from the warmth of a heated train car. Santa will bring treats for the kids and there will be tons of games, activities, and live entertainment on some trains. The train ride runs on Nov. 23, 24 and 30 and Dec. 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. Cost: $12.50+. Port Stanley Terminal Rail. 309 Bridge St., Port Stanley, Ont.