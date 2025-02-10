The best events to celebrate Galentine’s Day in Toronto

Maybe you’re not into Valentine’s Day. Or perhaps you are, but instead of diving headlong into lovey-dovey couples stuff, all you really want to do this year is kick it with your pals, your besties, or maybe yourself, for once. If so, Galentine’s Day — or Palentine’s Day — is the holiday for you.

Yeah, that’s right, Galentine’s Day.

Celebrated on Feb. 13, think of it as the light-hearted sister of Valentine’s Day, but without all the loaded expectations. It’s a day where you celebrate platonic love, and pals of all kinds can get together and simply have fun!

Are you sold yet? Check out the best Galentine’s Day festivities happening across Toronto that are sure to be as fun as they are memorable.

When: Feb. 13

You and your best friends are invited to a Galentine’s Day screening of a classic: Twilight: New Moon. Get rowdy at an interactive screening of the second chapter of the beloved Twilight saga at the Fox Theatre! Team Edward? Team Jacob? Either way, get ready for a good time complete with fang-tastic prop bags and celebrate one of the most hotly contested love triangles in history with friends.

When: Feb. 12

Green thumbs unite at the Floral Collective in Oakville this Galentine’s Day. Enjoy some boozy bubbles, and learn the art of floral arranging. Craft your very own floral bouquet using professional techniques, and show off your one-of-a-kind creation for days to come.

When: Feb. 14

Changeling Gaming Events Toronto is hosting one of their ever-popular board games nights—and this time, for Palentine’s Day! Spend an evening playing a variety of classic board games, test your knowledge with fun trivia and enjoy a few drinks with new and old friends. Hosted at Dipped Donuts, you can snack on gourmet donuts throughout the night or choose from an on-site paired menu of elevated pub fare.

When: Feb. 13

Goulart Salon & Medi Spa is hosting their first ever Galentine’s Day event complete with cocktails, mocktails, karaoke, gift bags and exciting giveaways! Try out new lip products and exfoliants at the lip bar, get a refresh with face and hair masks at the mask bar and sing your heart out with friends, sisters or strangers-turned-friends during karaoke!

When: Feb. 13

Head to Fresh Paint Studio this Galentine’s Day and get creative with a crystal and clay bowl workshop. This guided and beginner-friendly experience will help you let your creative side flourish as you use paintbrushes to give your polymer bowl your own personal touch. Sip on a coffee or tea as you work and prepare to leave with a new friend or two!

When: Feb. 14

If your idea of an ideal Galentine’s Day is dancing the night away to Chappell Roan, Charli XCX and Beyoncé, then don’t miss the Girly Pop Galentine’s Party at Bar Cathedral. With free entry with registration for women and queer attendees, prepare to dance and sing out loud to your favourite pop anthems all night long.

When: Feb. 13

Nothing is better than crafting with friends! Snack on sweet treats and get hands-on experience while expert instructors teach you about the art of succulents. Follow step-by-step instructions and leave with your own stunning succulent masterpiece in hand.

When: Feb. 12

South Leaside Monday Group is hosting a Galentine’s Day yoga and pilates event at Seven. is hosting a Galentine’s Day afternoon of self-love, healing and wellness. Enjoy a relaxing and rejuvenating pilates class (pregnant mom-friendly!), followed by a mingle to make some new friends.

When: Feb. 15

Bake up some sweet treats with the help of Chef Jasmin at Le Jasmin Bakery. Come solo or bring a friend and spend a laid-back afternoon meeting new faces, laughing, learning and baking cookies. You’ll get to sip on wine, coffee or tea as you learn the secrets to the softest sugar cookies and silkiest royal icing and will take home 10 beautifully decorated cookies!

When: Feb. 15

Sip, shop and create with the Good Vibes Collective during their Galentine’s Event! Take part in a fun workshop where you’ll paint and customise your own jute tote bag and bag charm, sip away with the help of a pink hot chocolate bar and mocktails, snack on Valentine’s-themed desserts and shop handmade goods from two local vendors.

When: Feb. 13

Grab your best pals and head on over to The Dopamine Lounge for a night of comedy, friendship and festivities! Showcasing some of the city’s best comedians, expect equal parts stand-up, improv and interactive chaos!