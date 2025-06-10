10+ things to do for Father’s Day in Toronto that are actually fun

Father’s Day is rolling in, and Toronto is stepping up with a weekend lineup that goes way beyond BBQs and baseball games. Whether your dad is the type to nerd out on vintage cars, crush a brunch, or just wants a chill day with the fam (ideally with a drink in hand), there’s something on the calendar for him.

From immersive art installations to yacht cruises and wrestling matches, these are the events and experiences happening around Toronto that will make this Father’s Day actually feel like a celebration.

Father’s Day cruises on Lake Ontario

Trade crowded patios for lake breezes with one of Toronto’s Father’s Day cruises. Yankee Lady Yacht Charters, City Cruises and Tall Ship Cruises are all offering scenic sailings that include buffets, drinks, and skyline views. Some cruises are brunch-focused, others lean into dinner and live music, but they all come with that floating-on-the-lake energy that feels just elevated enough without being stuffy.

Where: Reid’s Distillery

When: June 15, 12 to 5 p.m.

Reid’s Distillery is bringing back its annual Father’s Day Mini-Putt Tournament, complete with nine holes, drink service and a lot of friendly competition. Tee times run every 30 minutes between 12 and 5 p.m., and the whole thing has a relaxed, tongue-in-cheek energy perfect for spending the afternoon sipping and swinging.

Where: Illuminarium Toronto, Distillery District

If your dad still talks about the glory days of rock and roll, this one hits the sweet spot. Amplified at Illuminarium is an immersive walkthrough of music history — part concert, part digital archive — with over 1,000 iconic photos, 1300 rare videos and the sounds of 300 music legends woven throughout. From Hendrix and Nirvana to the Stones and Aretha, it’s a visual and sonic overload in the best way.

A DIY food festival crawl

This Father’s Day weekend is basically a food crawl in disguise. Here’s what’s happening:

Taste of Little Italy: Pedestrian-only streets, live music and more pizza and pasta than you can handle. Put on your comfiest pants and get ready to walk all along College Street while you find some of the city's best and brightest. Think Susie's Rise and Dine, Palma Pasta and Bear Steak Sandwiches.

Beaches Rib & Beer Fest: Classic BBQ vibes with craft brews, meat sweats optional. From 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., June 13-15 indulge in messy meals and live music in the company of all other food enthusiasts and their dads.

Toronto Island Eats Food & Travel Fest: Running from June 14-15 at Mel Lastman Square, enjoy over three dozen food and beverage pavilions with mouth watering Caribbean delicacies, live music, beautiful costumes and a marketplace.

Kensington Market Father's Day Food Tour: A guided tour with behind-the-scenes eats and no waiting in line. ($89 per person and worth every bite.)

Where: Bloor Street, between Avenue Road and Bay Street

When: June 15, 12–5 p.m.

If dad’s more into Ferraris than Father’s Day cards, Bloor Street is the place to be. The 15th annual Yorkville Exotic Car Show transforms the city’s luxury streets into a public showroom of high-end automotive design. Expect Lamborghinis, McLarens and more, all parked for your viewing pleasure — no ticket needed.

Where: Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

When: June 13–15

This long-standing Father’s Day tradition brings vintage race cars to the track at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. The VARAC Vintage Grand Prix features three days of wheel-to-wheel racing, with everything from pre-1960s roadsters to ’90s open-wheel beasts. Tickets are $45 per day, and you can bring the whole family —it’s got a bit of a festival vibe.

Where: 486 Front St. W.

When: Open now through late June

If Dad is in need of a sensory reset, Sounds of the Ocean at Arcadia Earth offers something totally out of the ordinary. This immersive installation blends ambient ocean sounds with glowing light projections and calming melodies to create a meditative journey through the deep blue. Located at The Well in downtown Toronto, it’s designed to spark reflection around sustainability and the beauty of our oceans — without feeling preachy. It’s only in town for a month, so consider this a limited-time chance to decompress in style.

Where: 10 Dundas St. E.

When: June 14–15

Dads love dad jokes — it’s just science. At Little Canada, they’re embracing it with a mini scavenger hunt where guests follow a trail of terrible puns across the tiny world, matching punchlines to scenes and solving a final mystery joke. First 100 guests each day get a free Little Canada hat.

Where: 51 Camden St.

When: June 15, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

If your ideal Father’s Day brunch includes R&B, soul and an actually good menu, Alder at the Ace Hotel delivers. The Sunday Gold brunch brings a live backing band to brunch service, giving your midday meal just the right amount of groove. Stylish, low-key, and a little more inspired than your average toast-and-bacon setup.

Where: 100 Symes Rd.

When: June 15, 3 p.m.

If your dad enjoys a pint, a punch and some good old-fashioned entertainment, Junction City Wrestling is putting on a Father’s Day show at Rainhard Brewing Co. There will be beer, food from vendors like Fuoco Mio and of course, plenty of wrestling. Dog-friendly and wildly entertaining, this one’s perfect if your dad likes his Sundays with a little smackdown.

Where: Wenona Lodge

When: June 15, 8–9:30 p.m.

Cap off the weekend with some solid laughs at Bloor Street Comedy’s Father Figures show. Featuring a stacked lineup of comedians who have performed at Just for Laughs, SiriusXM, NXNE and more, this night leans into all the things dads love — jokes that go a little too far, and beers that are just cold enough. Tickets are $15 online, $20 at the door.