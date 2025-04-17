The best Easter festivals and egg hunts happening in Ontario

With Easter around the corner and spring blooms on the horizon, everyone has a bit of a spring in their step. After all, when Easter rolls around, it’s only a matter of days until the warm weather decides to stay for good — meaning that people right across Ontario are eagerly ready to celebrate the season. From colourful Easter parades to playful egg hunts and the age-old tradition of the Easter Bunny, this weekend is filled with delightful activities for the young and young at heart. So, why not join the fun and hop into spring with these 10 Easter-themed events all around Ontario?

When: April 20

Head over to Queen St E. in the Beaches on Easter Sunday and take part in a long-standing Toronto tradition. At 57 years young, this fun-filled afternoon of colourful floats, marching bands and good old family fun is a great way to celebrate spring. Looking for more long weekend festivities? Check out the community Easter egg hunt on Friday, April 18.

When: April 19

This Saturday, visit Aurora for a delightful Easter-themed morning. Try your luck at egg fishing, take the family on an interactive story walk and snap a photo with the Easter Bunny. For an exciting scavenger hunt with great prizes, download the Goosechase app before April 18 and join the fun.

When: April 18-21

Throughout the entire Easter weekend, the Markham Fairgrounds will be buzzing with festivities. Take the kids for a spin on a midway ride or join them in a round of mini putt. Nosh on some carnival favourites, and join in on the Easter egg hunt.

When: April 20

If you happen to be in cottage country over the weekend, stop by the Muskoka Pioneer Village for a family-friendly Easter egg hunt. With thousands of colourful, delicious chocolate eggs awaiting discovery, it’ll be a fun time for all. Bonus points to the lucky kid who finds the special golden egg!

When: April 19

Celebrate Easter on the shores of Lake Huron this weekend. With family-friendly entertainment, including a magic show and Easter Bunny appearance, the kids will have a blast. Explore the delightful children’s animal farm and search for some Easter eggs, too.

When: April 18-20

Journey down the enchanted Spring Forest Trail at Willowtree Farm and discover colourful eggs along the way. Listen to the Easter Bunny spin a magical tale and get the kids crafting at the greenhouse. A stop at the farm cafe will be a welcome treat for the grown-ups — as is a visit to the farmer’s market.

When: April 19

Pickering is bringing the community together for a fun-filled Easter parade filled with buskers, clowns and festive floats. Afterwards, stop by the local Royal Canadian Legion Branch 606 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to continue the party. Take part in the annual Bonnet Contest, and enjoy some BBQ favourites and live entertainment.

When: April 19-20

Head over to the Friday Harbour resort community for a weekend filled with Easter delights. Sign the kids up for basket weaving, traditional Easter egg decorating, or tie-dye fun. On April 19, tuck into an Easter eatery and partake in the annual egg drop challenge. On April 20, get ready for the big egg hunt.

When: April 19

Southwestern Ontario’s favourite farmers’ market invites the family to celebrate Easter with an exciting morning of egg hunting. Scour the farmyard in search of eggies, meet the Easter Bunny and explore Canada’s largest year round farmers’ market for some take-home goodies.

When: April 18-20

Book your tickets and stop by Downey’s Farm for a day of Easter family fun. Spot adorable baby farm animals, search for Easter eggs with the kids and hop aboard a wagon ride for a storybook adventure. Before heading home, explore the farm shop for tasty treats and freshly baked goods.