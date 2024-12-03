The best cashmere deals starting at $25 that you can find in Toronto

One of C anada’s most trusted authorities on style and fashion, Jeanne Beker has covered the industry for more than 30 years. Now watch her in her current style editor role on TSC’s Style Matters with Jeanne Beker or tune into her podcast Beyond Style Matters, available wherever you get your podcasts.

Jeanne Beker has a soft spot for cashmere, so she searched the city for the best of the best of this ultra-cosy, luxurious knit. From socks to dog sweaters, this holiday season, you can give the gift of staying snug and stylish.

A. DRESS

“It’s dramatic, it’s sexy, it’s cosy. I love the detailing on the bottom with the little fringe. What a great, chic-looking statement.” Holt Renfrew, $589, 50 Bloor St. W.

B. SCRUNCHIES

Econica, SALE $25, econica.ca

C. SWEATER

“This is a really pretty sweater. I love the detail on the sleeves.” Andrews, $569, 55 Avenue Rd.

D. ARM WARMERS

“For anyone who likes to wear their heart on their wrist! This is a fun accessory that adds a bit of a pop to any outfit.” The Cashmere Shop, $95, 24 Bellair St.

E. SOCKS

“These have such a nice softness about them, and they’re really cosy. They look like the kind of socks that you want to wear to bed — I would splurge on these for myself!” The Cashmere Shop, $95, 24 Bellair St.

F. KIDS’ BALACLAVA

“That is absolutely adorable and would look so cute on anybody’s little bear. It’s comfy and could probably last a kid a few years because it’s stretchy.” Moda Kids, $94.99, 2901 Bayview Ave.

G. PONCHO

“That’s really chic, and it’s great and cosy. It’s the kind of thing that you could wear all year round, even on a cool summer night. What a beautiful, elegant piece.” Banana Republic, $320, 2901 Bayview Ave.

H. SKIRT

“The rib knitting sort of elongates the body; this looks really elegant and is a nice alternative to pants — and it’s especially cosy.” Club Monaco, $358, 1 Promenade Cir.

I. SLEEVELESS TURTLENECK

“Everyone needs a sweater like this. It’s great to wear under any jacket or even on its own in the evening. What a beautiful, rich-looking basic, very wearable.” Veronica Beard, $428, 111 Yorkville Ave.

J. TOQUE

“I like the versatility of it with the detachable pom-pom, and what a great price for a cashmere piece.” Snapdragon Designs, $95, 622 Mt. Pleasant Rd.

K. TURTLENECK

“This multi-coloured sweater is really just joyful and fun. What a great turtleneck that is going to be so cosy and speaks of whimsy and really makes a statement.” Holt Renfrew, $469, 50 Bloor St. W.

L. SCARF

“What a different, almost ombre design. I like that rich merlot colour; it’s so hot this season.” Lemonwood, $195, 1224A Yonge St.

M. GLOVES

“I love that fun, optimistic colour. These are going to be such ultra-comfy, cosy cashmere gloves that add a whimsical touch to any outfit.” The Cashmere Shop, $155, 24 Bellair St.

N. CARDIGAN

“Because cashmere really lasts, it’s great for these plain little sweaters that you never get tired of and are always go-to basics in your wardrobe.” Over the Rainbow, $309, 55 Bloor St. W.

O. DOG SWEATER

“If you really want to spoil your dog, a red cashmere dog sweater is just the thing for the holiday season!” Ralph Lauren, $308.25, 3401 Dufferin St.

P. SLIPPERS

Lemonwood, SALE $72.50, 1224A Yonge St.

Q. LEGGINGS

“These are going to be absolutely cosy. They’re what I want to curl up in when I watch TV, and you could wear them out with a pair of cool boots and a jacket.” Econica, SALE $165, econica.ca



For Jeanne Beker’s top picks for the preppy style trend, click here.