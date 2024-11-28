Beloved Toronto fish and chips spot closes suddenly after almost 100 years

After almost 100 years of serving some of the city’s most beloved fried seafood, Reliable Fish and Chips has quietly closed its doors.

The iconic cash-only spot on Queen Street East, known for its light, crispy batter and tender, flaky fish, is now permanently closed. Despite the closure, the restaurant’s Instagram was updated as recently as November 16, with no mention of the end — just a photo of their famous halibut and fries, urging fans to indulge in “the perfect crunch.”

Reliable Fish and Chips first opened in 1930 and quickly became a staple in Leslieville, attracting loyal customers with its simple, no-frills approach. Over the years, the restaurant changed hands several times but stayed true to its roots, consistently delivering affordable, delicious seafood. The menu offered everything from haddock and basa to wild Pacific salmon with homemade burgers, tacos and sandwiches rounding out the offerings.

The closure of Reliable Fish and Chips remains somewhat of a mystery. There’s no official announcement, just an empty dining room and a quiet “permanently closed” update on Google. In 2022, it shut down briefly, then came back with a fresh look, giving everyone hope. This time, however, it seems final — there’s no sign of a relaunch.

For fish and chips fans, Reliable was more than a restaurant—it was a tradition. The golden batter, tender fish, and no-frills charm made it a staple in Leslieville. Now, with its doors closed, the neighbourhood quietly says goodbye to a slice of Toronto’s culinary history.

While Reliable may be gone, Toronto’s still got plenty of places to get your fish and chips fix. Olde Yorke in Leaside, Fresco’s in Kensington Market and Kingsway Fish and Chips in the west end are still frying up crispy, golden perfection.