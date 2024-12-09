Barenaked Ladies set play free concert in downtown Toronto this week

Toronto is in for a festive treat this Wednesday, Dec. 11, as Skip and Shake Shack team up for a surprise concert featuring hometown faves, Barenaked Ladies. The free event will take place at Sankofa Square (formerly Yonge and Dundas Square) at 6 p.m., celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band’s iconic holiday album, Barenaked for the Holidays. The concert promises to deliver some seriously nostalgic holiday vibes, complete with a larger-than-life Christmas tree, festive cheer, and a crowd joining in on classic tunes like “Elf’s Lament.”

This celebration is part of a broader holiday campaign running from December 11 to 14. Visitors to the Square will be treated to the giant holiday tree, perfect for festive photo opportunities. Skip’s brand ambassadors will also be spreading joy with surprise voucher codes for Shake Shack orders, available through Skip’s delivery service. Those unable to attend the concert can still join in the holiday fun, with pop-up holiday trees making appearances across the city at Union Station (Dec. 12), King & Portland (Dec. 13), and the Canadian Opera Company (Dec. 14), each offering more festive surprises.

Barenaked Ladies, known for their quirky and infectious style, humour and catchy pop songs, have been a beloved part of the Canadian music scene since the late 1980s. The band first gained national attention with their energetic performances and unique blend of pop rock, humour, and heartfelt lyrics. Over the years, they have built a dedicated fanbase with hits like “If I Had $1,000,000,” “One Week,” and “Pinch Me.” Their holiday album, Barenaked for the Holidays, has become a seasonal favourite, filled with cheerful tunes and lighthearted spirit that perfectly capture the holiday season.

See you there.